13 wooden wall ideas you can recreate at home

Wood is such a fantastic material, given that it comes in an amazing variety of styles and colours, so it's absolutely perfect for creating a feature wall! Whether you want to add some serious style to your garden or an interior space, wood really is the way to go, especially considering that it has such timeless appeal. Let's say that you asked your interior designer to come up with a fabulous feature wall design now, in 10 years time, tile fashions might have changed and wallpaper might look dated, but wood, well that's a stalwart choice that will only ever get better with time! Come with us now as we take a look at some amazing ways to use wood in your home!