The best modern apartments in 10 projects

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
When it comes to tapping into a modern aesthetic, you can be spoilt for choice in terms of motifs and materials, but we want to help you hone in on your perfect look by showing you some incredible projects. Each of the apartments that we are going to show you today have been carefully created by amazing interior designers who all have a unique take on what constitutes the perfect modern look and we just know that one of these will be a real-life representation of what you'd like to do to your home. Let's not delay any longer, as these apartments are far too beautiful to be kept waiting!

1. A monochrome masterpiece.

homify Modern living room
Monochrome is a classic colour scheme and is being put to great use in modern apartments. This amazing open-plan space has used the bold contrast between black and white to highlight and cordon off different areas, which you need in a wall-less home! The low seating here is a great way to make the room feel even larger too.

2. Functional proportions.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Modern apartments will always have a great handle on portioning out the interior space according to practicality and this one is no exception. A small but well-equipped kitchen looks out over a generous living room and even the hallway feels large, thanks to the use of glass wall panels. Gorgeous!

3. Scandinavian in style.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Scandinavian styling is really popular right now and we think this apartment is a great example of why! With bright white walls, simple storage and contrasting geometric furnishings, it looks incredible. The best part is that thanks to the neutral colour, it will ALWAYS look modern!

4. With retro touches.

Maison moderne, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Modern living room
If you think a modern home aesthetic has to mean that there are no retro or vintage touches in place, think again! This lovely open-plan apartment makes great use of retro dining chairs and singular armchairs to really accentuate the crisp modernity of everything else. Ceiling spotlights really keep the room looking sleek as well.

5. White and wood for classic appeal.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern living room
White and wood have long been paired together, but because neither one ever dates, they are ideal for creating a modern vibe in an apartment. here, we see wood being used to offer a little texture and diversity, while white keeps the overall feeling fresh. This space feels so well put together it could be a show home!

6. Organically motivated.

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
What a dream apartment for nature lovers! With plenty of plants in place, the wooden parquet floor and hanging rattan chair look perfectly at home in this refreshingly cosy modern home. Simple furniture really helps to draw attention to the more audacious additions and maintains an unfussy scheme. 

7. Eclectic diversity.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
This apartment is such a medley of different styles, aesthetics and décor that it has become inherently modern and eclectic, which is no bad thing as it looks tremendous. The almost industrial kitchen really helps to add a contemporary streak and lends itself to the creation of a truly covetable home.

8. Spacious and bright.

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
There's no getting away from the fact that this apartment is magnificently modern, despite some vintage sideboards and furnishings being in place. We think it's the wonderful proportions of the room and the uncluttered floor that help to create such a free-flowing, contemporary look, as well as the dazzling white floor!

9. Cutting edge minimalism.

Haus M - Stutensee, lc[a] la croix [architekten] lc[a] la croix [architekten] Modern living room
A lot of people have the idea that modern and minimalist styles go hand in hand and while that's not always the case, it certainly is here! With nothing more than is necessary in place, this apartment is a masterclass in how to capture modern minimalism perfectly, whilst not going without home comforts.

10. Split level luxury.

Shepherds Hill, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern living room
Shepherds Hill

Modern living over two levels never looked so good! A bold mix of traditional and contemporary motifs create an undeniably fresh and modern feel, which is effortlessly supported by funky lighting and easy, considered use of all the space available. This certainly one apartment that we'd love to see more of!

For extra modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 pictures of an inspiring modern home.

16 simple ways to beautify your walls
Which of these apartments was your favourite and why?

