12 of the best small house façades we've seen

As we always say ‘sometimes the best things come in small packages’. And nothing could be truer as we today take a look at 11 incredible tiny façades of super-compact homes. Inspiring, lively, and a tribute to all things small, these dwellings are sure to impress and delight.

The façade of a home often says a lot about the style and design of the house. Is it modern, traditional, what materials have been used and how does it relate to the surrounding architectural vernacular? These common questions help us understand the architect’s intentions, and provide inspiration for our own homes. If you’re looking for some motivation and encouragement for your new house, check out the examples below!