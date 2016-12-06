12 of the best small house façades we've seen

As we always say ‘sometimes the best things come in small packages’. And nothing could be truer as we today take a look at 11 incredible tiny façades of super-compact homes. Inspiring, lively, and a tribute to all things small, these dwellings are sure to impress and delight.
The façade of a home often says a lot about the style and design of the house. Is it modern, traditional, what materials have been used and how does it relate to the surrounding architectural vernacular? These common questions help us understand the architect’s intentions, and provide inspiration for our own homes. If you’re looking for some motivation and encouragement for your new house, check out the examples below!
Our first small façade takes us to Japan where we check out a corrugated steel exterior that is bold, eye-catching and unique.
Squeezed into a small space along this city street, this tiny yet tall façade is seriously chic and attention-grabbing. We’d love to see inside!
This home incorporates a wraparound verandah with large glazed doors that ensures the dwelling blends both its indoor and outdoor areas seamlessly.
Almost Scandinavian in its approach, this property utilises a light timber façade and a bright, yet simple white colour scheme.
Making the most of its unique scenery and positioning, this simple yet brilliantly inviting abode boasts timber cladding and a warm amber interior.
Poised on the corner of a suburban street, this dwelling is an eye-catching and impressive statement, as well as a wonderful architectural achievement.
Taking a traditional dwelling shape and adding minimalist touches can be tricky, but this property manages with ease. Its simplistic appearance is austere, yet almost angelic in its uncomplicatedness.
We adore this dramatic and bold façade! With sporadically located windows, the dwelling is enchanting yet original, and sure to make a bold statement within its streetscape.
Boasting both privacy and security, this modern cubist home is securely located behind a high steel fence, while the timber door softens the monochromatic façade perfectly.
Lighting plays a huge role in the design and attractiveness of a property. The right lighting can evoke feelings of warmth and hospitality, increasing both its value and allure.
Gorgeously traditional, the architects have restored this abode to look and feel inviting and alluring.
Last up we check out this charming façade that opens up to a large terrace. Stylish and characterful this abode makes the most of its high position, and embraces an indoor-outdoor flow of energy.
