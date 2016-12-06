Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 of the best small house façades we've seen

press profile homify press profile homify
Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

As we always say ‘sometimes the best things come in small packages’. And nothing could be truer as we today take a look at 11 incredible tiny façades of super-compact homes. Inspiring, lively, and a tribute to all things small, these dwellings are sure to impress and delight. 

The façade of a home often says a lot about the style and design of the house. Is it modern, traditional, what materials have been used and how does it relate to the surrounding architectural vernacular? These common questions help us understand the architect’s intentions, and provide inspiration for our own homes. If you’re looking for some motivation and encouragement for your new house, check out the examples below!

1. Minimalist and sleek steel façade

夕雲町の家－little forest－, 祐建築設計事務所 祐建築設計事務所 Modern houses Metal Blue
祐建築設計事務所

祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所
祐建築設計事務所

Our first small façade takes us to Japan where we check out a corrugated steel exterior that is bold, eye-catching and unique.

2. Perfectly poised

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Squeezed into a small space along this city street, this tiny yet tall façade is seriously chic and attention-grabbing. We’d love to see inside!

3. The wraparound verandah

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

This home incorporates a wraparound verandah with large glazed doors that ensures the dwelling blends both its indoor and outdoor areas seamlessly.

4. Light and bright

大桑のゲストハウス｜混構造の小さなゲストハウス, 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office Eclectic style houses
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

Almost Scandinavian in its approach, this property utilises a light timber façade and a bright, yet simple white colour scheme.

5. What a view!

Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Making the most of its unique scenery and positioning, this simple yet brilliantly inviting abode boasts timber cladding and a warm amber interior.

6. The house on the corner

コンパクトで可愛いショートケーキハウス, M設計工房 M設計工房 Scandinavian style houses Wood Grey
M設計工房

M設計工房
M設計工房
M設計工房

Poised on the corner of a suburban street, this dwelling is an eye-catching and impressive statement, as well as a wonderful architectural achievement.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple, stark and striking

革工房の音色, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC Modern houses Iron/Steel White
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

Taking a traditional dwelling shape and adding minimalist touches can be tricky, but this property manages with ease. Its simplistic appearance is austere, yet almost angelic in its uncomplicatedness.

8. The black cube

景色切取る家, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

We adore this dramatic and bold façade! With sporadically located windows, the dwelling is enchanting yet original, and sure to make a bold statement within its streetscape.

9. Privacy and security

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Boasting both privacy and security, this modern cubist home is securely located behind a high steel fence, while the timber door softens the monochromatic façade perfectly.

10. Welcoming modernity

Casa Pedregal, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Lighting plays a huge role in the design and attractiveness of a property. The right lighting can evoke feelings of warmth and hospitality, increasing both its value and allure.

11. Terrifically traditional

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Gorgeously traditional, the architects have restored this abode to look and feel inviting and alluring.

12. A terrace façade

Primera Casa Pasiva de uso habitacional en Latinoamérica, Windlock - soluciones sustentables Windlock - soluciones sustentables Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Windlock—soluciones sustentables

Windlock - soluciones sustentables
Windlock—soluciones sustentables
Windlock - soluciones sustentables

Last up we check out this charming façade that opens up to a large terrace. Stylish and characterful this abode makes the most of its high position, and embraces an indoor-outdoor flow of energy.

Which home façade is your favourite? If you'd like to pop inside and check out interiors, head over here: 10 affordable ideas for your hallways and corridors

The affordable family home full of modern charm
Do you have a favourite? Add the number below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks