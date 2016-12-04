Dream attics: 6 inspiring examples!

Whether you need more space to work or just to relax after a tiring day, your attic will greatly benefit from such things as natural light, which may require some architectural planning to fit windows into a sloping roof or through a wall.

Artificial lighting is easier, of course. Here is an example of a second living space, painted in pale, calming colours of white, beige and grey. There is a comfortable and soft-looking couch given some character by the stars & stripes cushion. The general ambience of peace suggests that this is a room where someone puts their feet up and winds down after a hard week of work. A place to read the papers on a Sunday afternoon, perhaps.