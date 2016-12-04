Dream attics: 6 inspiring examples!

An attic is undoubtedly one of the best features your home can have. Often neglected, this space (when well used) is a great bonus to your house, giving you a whole extra room to be used in a number of ways. The only limit is your imagination! For instance, wouldn't it be nice to have a large extra space for guests, a pool table, a study or place to practice meditation or art? Maybe you'd like a quiet extra room in which to write a novel or do the finances. It could even become a library or a mini observatory, simply by adding a sloping window and telescope. The possibilities are endless and exciting! Today we fuel your creative juices and switch on the attic light, revealing the interesting possibilities that might convert an old dusty loft into a slick dream attic to be proud of!
People tend to think of a bathroom as a place of function, usually connected to a main bedroom as an en suite. But what if the bathroom was a secret haven? A place to retire to in complete tranquility like a private spa or sanctuary? Why not create such a suite in the attic? A bathroom in the attic, with spa or hut tub, makes possible those romantic and relaxing bathing moments—without even having to leave home! Can you picture a candlelit bath, with oils and burners permeating the hot, humid environment with plant extracts? How about a few choice temperate plants that thrive in such moisture and help keep it cool in summer? A bathroom designed in this fashion could become a place of serenity, much like a Japanese garden in the middle of a busy city.
Another living room is always useful, especially if we're talking about a space you can retire to when the house gets a little overpopulated. Such a hideaway has sometimes been known by the term 'mancave' for the dads of the house who want a quiet area to watch football or read the papers. But equally this could be the 'children's den', where toys, games and computers create a safe play area that is exciting for the kids to be in. Or for the ladies and couples, maybe it's a simple relaxation room, allowing quiet time to watch a good movie, or the football.
Taking a few steps back from the previous suggestion, here we have an extra bedroom. In the attic, this double room is given a whole new concept! Up here we have a very intimate quarter which, at the same time, is light and welcoming.
A games room is sure to be the crowning jewel of a home: table football, pool, pinball, air hockey or board games… the dream of any enthusiast! If you're considering converting your attic, then a design like this can really impress. Think of those party evenings and pool tournaments. A sound system would definitely give the finishing touch to this very creative use of attic space.
Whether you need more space to work or just to relax after a tiring day, your attic will greatly benefit from such things as natural light, which may require some architectural planning to fit windows into a sloping roof or through a wall.
Artificial lighting is easier, of course. Here is an example of a second living space, painted in pale, calming colours of white, beige and grey. There is a comfortable and soft-looking couch given some character by the stars & stripes cushion. The general ambience of peace suggests that this is a room where someone puts their feet up and winds down after a hard week of work. A place to read the papers on a Sunday afternoon, perhaps.
An attic is at the top of a building, right? So let's open our eyes (and walls) to the fantastic views from on high with large and uniquely shaped windows!