homify 360°: oriental vintage apartment, Hong Kong

Over in this section of the room, the use of another one of those beautifully traditional rugs helps create a sense of consistency with the dining area. Here, too, the walls play an important part in establishing the desired atmosphere. The marble panel is the perfect ambassador for the old world in the new; the smooth, regal quality of its surface holds echoes of the splendour of a bygone age, but the dark tone chosen and the very purpose of the panel’s existence – to house the TV – couldn’t be more of the here and now.