5 fantastic ideas for a modern kitchen

If your intention is to produce a kitchen that is both functional and practical but also sleek in looks, then take time to give adequate planning. Research a number of different designs. If you wish to take advantage of the available space then consider consulting an interior architect who may offer some illuminating possibilities. Have you thought about knocking through walls or counters? Or changing the shape of the kitchen by opening to include a table for breakfast dining? What could be altered, added or taken away?
There are many ideas and schools of thought in kitchens design. But don't forget to include a touch of your own unique personality in terms of materials, colours and innovative solutions. You'll be rewarded with a kitchen that is charming and fun. Today we offer you 5 fantastic solutions for a modern-style kitchen to inspire and delight!
Attractive and oceanic in colour, this brilliant design works in the same way as a striking work of art, except this feature is a fully functioning kitchen! Observe how it opens into the dining room, conveniently exploiting all available space. The open shelves and thin borders of white with a vibrant orange counter really give life to this area. Nemo the fish springs to mind! A truly bold and brilliant blue backdrop encompasses the ceiling, walls and marble counters which swirl like currents in the sea. This is a design built to be talked about… especially at the dinner table where all guests will surely want to face the kitchen!
A very distinctive and decorative kitchen with a geometric design. The designer has used the rectangular plan to mazimise every inch of possible space. The choice of small sinks help in keeping a seamless, quiet and comfortable ambience. Elegance and beauty is felt within the colour scheme of black and white. Think yin and yang. The white of the cupboards is in stark contrast to the black of the sinks and cooker to give an almost Icelandic black lava rock feel, where nature is presented in obvious polarity.
Whatever the evolutions in the world of interior design, wood always remains at the forefront of people's minds. This is probably due to it being one of the most beautiful materials to work with. We appreciate it on a basic human level. For countless years it has given shelter and warmth and has been one of our most precious tools. A skilled joiner can advise on the technical opportunities in working with wood. Choice of lighting can really enhance the effect of wood, giving warmth to a homely kitchen as we see in this example.
We have to care about the selection of storage units to strive for a balance between practicality and innovation. This rather curious corner drawer makes use of the often troublesome corners of a kitchen. A nice touch would be to add self-closing, slow-shutting hinges or rollers.
A kitchen isn’t just a place to prepare a snack or cook meals. In the best designed homes, the kitchen becomes a natural hub for all the family, a central gathering area that encourages people to partake in two of the main social activities of the human race… eating and talking. Knock down a wall or two and help transform your kitchen from simple functioning quarter, into lively social epicentre (and talking point) of your house. This is a place where friends and family can relax with some coffee or sit down to enjoy some fine gastronomy.
