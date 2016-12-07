5 fantastic ideas for a modern kitchen

If your intention is to produce a kitchen that is both functional and practical but also sleek in looks, then take time to give adequate planning. Research a number of different designs. If you wish to take advantage of the available space then consider consulting an interior architect who may offer some illuminating possibilities. Have you thought about knocking through walls or counters? Or changing the shape of the kitchen by opening to include a table for breakfast dining? What could be altered, added or taken away?

There are many ideas and schools of thought in kitchens design. But don't forget to include a touch of your own unique personality in terms of materials, colours and innovative solutions. You'll be rewarded with a kitchen that is charming and fun. Today we offer you 5 fantastic solutions for a modern-style kitchen to inspire and delight!