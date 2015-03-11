homify 360°: Family apartment, Hong Kong

In deciding upon the design for an entire house all at once, some people like to pick a clear concept that will work in every single room and make sure that that unifying idea is clear to see throughout the building. For others, having a plan that will suit the house as a whole is less important that making sure each room contained within it functions autonomously. This very pretty, very liveable apartment in Hong Kong, by Nicole Cromwell Interior Design, falls squarely into the latter category. There’s no easily definable style or colour scheme consistently at work in each room – though none of the rooms jars with the others – but the house seems cohesive because every individual space is confident enough just doing its own thing.