A simple fairytale home to steal your heart

This two-level wooden home has a straightforward classic peaked roof and chunky wooden beans. What sets it apart from other homes of this style are a few unique features and a high attention to detail.

The home is constructed from laminated wooden beams with a chunky width of 200mm and a height of 260mm. These give the home a rustic sturdy feel that perfectly suits the natural locale. The home enjoys some natural river views, so the architect Dmitriy Kruglyak has designed the living room with glazed glass walls and the master bedroom with a private upper balcony.

But what gives the home such a classic character is the peaked roof. It breaks up the facade into several little areas and transforms this fairly generously proportioned home into a cute and cosy affair. Let's check it out in photos…