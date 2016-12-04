A simple fairytale home to steal your heart

This two-level wooden home has a straightforward classic peaked roof and chunky wooden beans. What sets it apart from other homes of this style are a few unique features and a high attention to detail.
The home is constructed from laminated wooden beams with a chunky width of 200mm and a height of 260mm. These give the home a rustic sturdy feel that perfectly suits the natural locale. The home enjoys some natural river views, so the architect Dmitriy Kruglyak has designed the living room with glazed glass walls and the master bedroom with a private upper balcony.
But what gives the home such a classic character is the peaked roof. It breaks up the facade into several little areas and transforms this fairly generously proportioned home into a cute and cosy affair. Let's check it out in photos…
There is a huge amount of subtle variation in the wooden facade. Glass walls, exposed timber beams and gables make for quite a complex structure. It's quite a large home and covers a floor area of 240sqm, but it still has a very cohesive look. This is largely due to the unifying quality of the earthy palette and cheery yellow walls. Incidentally, the glazed glass walls provide passive heating for the home.
It can be tricky to combine a driveway in the front of the home with a garden. But here we have a lovely solution. The garden is front and central to the facade, helping avoid that heavy concrete look. It's a rock garden so it's easy to maintain and the plants are fairly sturdy. The circular design also gives the exterior a natural organic feel. Finally, note how the overall aesthetic is quite green and friendly, despite the rather generous amount of paved driveway space.
The property has several separate pavilions and outdoor entertaining areas. Each has been designed with a sturdy classic design that reflects the design of the main residence. A brick barbeque, winding garden path and sturdy wooden beams complete the rustic effect. It's good to see how the side-walls of these structures have been left wide open to lighten the effect of so much heavy timber.
The property is surrounded by a meandering white picket fence. This is a classic style of fence design we don't see too often these days. It's perfect however for those with homes in a rural setting where privacy isn't an issue. It's merely a symbolic reminder of the boundaries of the property and could simply function as a barrier for small children and animals. This one is also bounded by a winding path paved with natural stone.
The rear of the home gives us the best view of the intersecting points of the peaked roof. This kind of varying roof design also provides a lovely opportunity to create some interesting cosy interior living spaces. Note the contrast between the brown roof shingles and the yellow wooden walls. This may be a large solid wintry home, but it's also one with a lot of cheery warmth.
Here we have a raw, exposed view of the building in progress. It is built on-site with laminated wooden beams and the forest backdrop is left relatively unscathed by the process. This is definitely one solid wooden home that's perfect for those with a family.
