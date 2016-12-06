The affordable family home full of modern charm

The stunning family home we'll explore today has a very surprising interior. It's a good example of how a good interior architect can create an extremely individualistic interior within a fairly standard frame. That's not to say that the exterior is plain, but it does hide an unexpectedly glamorous modern interior. This is good news for those who prefer to keep the more glamorous flair of their home confined within the private spaces of the home. It is also good for those who want an element of luxury without deviating from more standard (and budget-friendly!) architectural plans.

So let's go on a photo tour. This one comes to us courtesy of architects Studioprojektowe Projektive.