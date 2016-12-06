The affordable family home full of modern charm

The stunning family home we'll explore today has a very surprising interior. It's a good example of how a good interior architect can create an extremely individualistic interior within a fairly standard frame. That's not to say that the exterior is plain, but it does hide an unexpectedly glamorous modern interior. This is good news for those who prefer to keep the more glamorous flair of their home confined within the private spaces of the home. It is also good for those who want an element of luxury without deviating from more standard (and budget-friendly!) architectural plans.
So let's go on a photo tour. This one comes to us courtesy of architects Studioprojektowe Projektive.
The facade of the home is dominated by a large, steeply sloping tiled roof. This roof area has been used as a second level within the home and we see evidence of a series of skylight windows. There are large sliding glass doors and bold support beams that give the home a very solid, simple look. These, together with the richly stained wooden deck and broad, bold design makes for a family home with a sense of understated luxury.
In the entrance we are immediately struck by the sophistication of the interior. The highly polished white stone floors are illuminated by tiny wall-mounted lights and a very unique inflatable ceiling mirror sculpture. The bold modern theme is continued in the staircase design that has simple treads, no risers and a transparent glass wall.
The living room is a perfect example of the kind of naturally luxurious decor that is so popular at the moment. The highly polished wooden floors add rich warmth to the space and the very simplicity of the furnishings makes the room feel very peaceful. The natural theme is continued in the earthy colour palette seen in the soft brown walls and golden lighting. Note how the basic shape of this room is quite simple. It's the interior architecture and broad white lines that really add that sense of luxury.
The combined kitchen and dining room has the same highly polished look we saw earlier. The floors are highly polished and the stainless steel kitchen appliances, mirrored balloons and translucent glass dining table all work together in perfect harmony. Note how all the furniture on the lower half of the room are white and the dark feature beam draws attention to the upper half.
The bedroom has subdued lighting that's perfect for a peaceful night's sleep. It is set within the built-in cabinets in the walls and adds to the warm and natural theme. Also, note the glass door leading to the bathroom.
All the bathrooms in this home are to die for. This particular one has a beautifully highly polished black stone wall, a shower room and very modern looking toilet. Every luxurious bathroom needs some kind of natural features, this one has a wall design with rushes and a little corner of the floor covered in white stones. We have a lot more photos of this property, so keep scrolling!
