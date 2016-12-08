How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspiring ideas!

Hallways are easily the most commonly under-decorated spaces in the home. This is because we all know how important it is to make the passageways in your home clear and uncluttered. But this does not mean that your hallway should be boring or unfurnished. On the contrary, it can be styled up with just the smallest amount of effort. So, today we will present 12 ideas on how to design a hallway. Some of the ideas involve some basic construction work, while others are perfectly easy to create in an afternoon. So, without further ado let's get started!