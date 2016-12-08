How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspiring ideas!

Hallways are easily the most commonly under-decorated spaces in the home. This is because we all know how important it is to make the passageways in your home clear and uncluttered. But this does not mean that your hallway should be boring or unfurnished. On the contrary, it can be styled up with just the smallest amount of effort. So, today we will present 12 ideas on how to design a hallway. Some of the ideas involve some basic construction work, while others are perfectly easy to create in an afternoon. So, without further ado let's get started!
Mirrors are a must because they expand the sense of space AND they give you and your guests the opportunity to check your appearance. Just make sure they don't reflect too many elements otherwise the effect can easily look quite cluttered.
No matter how narrow or wide your hallway, the walls are the primary place to make a style statement. Bare brick walls are a wonderful choice because they add warm tones and rustic textures to even the barest little space.
The hallway is often combined with the entrance so it's a great place to make a style statement. Bold sculptures are always a good approach because they make for good conversational points when greeting guests.
Narrow hallways are best kept simple so it's almost always best to stick with a minimalist theme. Any hallway storage should be coloured to blend into the walls. If you want a more colourful effect just add small accent colours like this!
This hallway has a perfectly elegant aesthetic. This kind of look could easily be recreated with some white lilies, a large mirror and smooth grey walls.
The back of the front door is another tool at your disposal. Consider painting it a bright colour with thick lacquer paint. It might provide all the decorative appeal a small hallway needs.
Side cabinets are useful because they are typically shallow and high. They are also a good opportunity to add a little extra pizzazz to the hallway. Just check out this striped cabinet.
Seating is invaluable in the hallway. It gives you and your guests a spot to remove shoes and will also give the very young and old a place to sit. Keep things simple with a plush, bench style seat like this.
Hallways are often best furnished with very tall elements that don't take up a lot of floor space. In this regard, an oversized ceramic pot plant is the perfect solution. If you are worried about the lack of natural light, just use some simple branches for effect.
The walls are the place to decorate, so you might want to consider some eye catching hook hooks or coat racks. This one has been created from an old snowboard!
We have to admit that this wall design is one of our favourites. The stencil design has a tree of life design. The complete the effect—little framed pictures of the family are mounted on the wall. It's the perfect introduction to the life of the family.
Many homes don't have dedicated hallways. But an open style hallway design need not be neglected. A simple bench style seat and a place to store your shoes are all you really need!
