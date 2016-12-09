16 simple ways to beautify your walls

A beautiful wall has a combination of shapes, colours and form that pleases the eye. It doesn't need to be expensive, but it does have to be created with an eye to achieving harmony. So what are some of the most striking ways to create a beautiful wall? Well, we have pored over our archives and come up with just 16 ways to beautify your walls. Some are fit for a queen while others will suit those who are happy with the simple things in life. Let's check them out!