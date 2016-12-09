Your browser is out-of-date.

16 simple ways to beautify your walls

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Ambienti, Affreschi & Affreschi Affreschi & Affreschi Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
A beautiful wall has a combination of shapes, colours and form that pleases the eye. It doesn't need to be expensive, but it does have to be created with an eye to achieving harmony. So what are some of the most striking ways to create a beautiful wall? Well, we have pored over our archives and come up with just 16 ways to beautify your walls. Some are fit for a queen while others will suit those who are happy with the simple things in life. Let's check them out!

1. Classical wallpaper

Pass Through Room homify Classic style walls & floors
homify

Pass Through Room

homify
homify
homify

If you want to tackle a wallpaper project, consider an antique design. These designs have an enduring appeal that is far more likely to endure the test of time. This one has beautiful graceful floral patterns.

2. Subtle monochromatic geometrics

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Geometric designs are hugely popular with lovers of Nordic design. The key to pulling off this look is to be quite subtle. Looking for a design with the right sense of scale because geometrics draw a lot of attention and can easily look too dominant. Also, consider using a mute or neutral monochromatic colour scheme.

4. Extruding wooden panels

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern living room
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Natural wood adds a very earthy sort of beauty to any interior. The most striking element wood offers is texture and lots of soft, varying detail. Amp it up with some extruding panels like this.

5. Black stone

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

The secret to this bathroom's awesomeness is in the black stone wall. The dark shade gives the room a lot of drama. But at the same time it's been left unpolished so it gives the bathroom a very soft and luxurious feel.

6. A scattered tile design

Le piastrelle sono multicolor e... patchwork!, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Modern bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN

There is no rule that says the tiles should always end in an orderly line. Sure there always needs to be a sense of geometry, but consider the appeal of a scattered hexagonal design like this.

7. Stone with lots of natural colour variation

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern living room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

Natural stone can have lots of tiny little variations that can add up to create a very beautiful impression. No need to dress it up with accessories!

8. Textured stone

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The best way to highlight the texture in a wall is with light. It's best to place the lights flush to the wall so they bring up every little variation in the surface.

9. Stripey paint

Chest of drawers IMARI e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

Chest of drawers IMARI

e15
e15
e15

Stripes tend to go in and out of fashion. They can be quite powerful, so it's often best to choose something with fine lines like this.

10. Exposed bricks

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes. Artisans of Devizes Classic style walls & floors Limestone Black
Artisans of Devizes

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes.

Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes

Exposed bricks create a very rustic look that's quite beautiful. If you don't have brick walls, it's easy to fake the effect with panels of pre-assmbled bricks. They're not as heavy and can be mounted to cover other types of wall materials.

11. Tiny metallic tiles

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

A small tile may look quite ordinary in a sample size. But the effect can be quite stunning when installed over a large space. Consider a metallic finish for an extra dash of glamour.

12. Industrial stone

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

The industrial look is very popular at the moment. It's also one that works with industrially treated stone. Just check out this dining room wall for inspiration.

13. White painted bricks

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

White painted bricks is an excellent choice because it straddles quite a few interior themes. It can look industrial, minimalist, romantic and shabby chic. It's also a good finish if you are hoping to make artificial bricks look authentic. This bedroom is sure to inspire.

14. Gypsum

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Gypsum is one of the most popular materials used in many modern homes. It's made from plaster and the beauty of this material lies in the smooth, perfect surface.

15. Decorative tiles

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

These super cute multicolored tiles look like a sort of patchwork quilt. They add an incredibly warm and friendly look to a home. They are obviously quite busy so it's probably best to team them with a simple decor.

16. Raised panels

Residência A & F, Lyssandro Silveira Lyssandro Silveira Minimalist living room Blue
Lyssandro Silveira

Residência A & F

Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira

New technologies have allowed designers and manufacturers to explore an increasingly creative variety of surfaces. These panels have a raised surface that gives the home an elegant, geometric look.

For more home inspiration, have a look at A simple fairytale home to steal your heart.

The money-saving miniature wooden home
Which of these wall ideas is your favourite?

