16 simple ways to beautify your walls

A beautiful wall has a combination of shapes, colours and form that pleases the eye. It doesn't need to be expensive, but it does have to be created with an eye to achieving harmony. So what are some of the most striking ways to create a beautiful wall? Well, we have pored over our archives and come up with just 16 ways to beautify your walls. Some are fit for a queen while others will suit those who are happy with the simple things in life. Let's check them out!
If you want to tackle a wallpaper project, consider an antique design. These designs have an enduring appeal that is far more likely to endure the test of time. This one has beautiful graceful floral patterns.
Geometric designs are hugely popular with lovers of Nordic design. The key to pulling off this look is to be quite subtle. Looking for a design with the right sense of scale because geometrics draw a lot of attention and can easily look too dominant. Also, consider using a mute or neutral monochromatic colour scheme.
Natural wood adds a very earthy sort of beauty to any interior. The most striking element wood offers is texture and lots of soft, varying detail. Amp it up with some extruding panels like this.
The secret to this bathroom's awesomeness is in the black stone wall. The dark shade gives the room a lot of drama. But at the same time it's been left unpolished so it gives the bathroom a very soft and luxurious feel.
There is no rule that says the tiles should always end in an orderly line. Sure there always needs to be a sense of geometry, but consider the appeal of a scattered hexagonal design like this.
Natural stone can have lots of tiny little variations that can add up to create a very beautiful impression. No need to dress it up with accessories!
The best way to highlight the texture in a wall is with light. It's best to place the lights flush to the wall so they bring up every little variation in the surface.
Stripes tend to go in and out of fashion. They can be quite powerful, so it's often best to choose something with fine lines like this.
Exposed bricks create a very rustic look that's quite beautiful. If you don't have brick walls, it's easy to fake the effect with panels of pre-assmbled bricks. They're not as heavy and can be mounted to cover other types of wall materials.
A small tile may look quite ordinary in a sample size. But the effect can be quite stunning when installed over a large space. Consider a metallic finish for an extra dash of glamour.
The industrial look is very popular at the moment. It's also one that works with industrially treated stone. Just check out this dining room wall for inspiration.
White painted bricks is an excellent choice because it straddles quite a few interior themes. It can look industrial, minimalist, romantic and shabby chic. It's also a good finish if you are hoping to make artificial bricks look authentic. This bedroom is sure to inspire.
Gypsum is one of the most popular materials used in many modern homes. It's made from plaster and the beauty of this material lies in the smooth, perfect surface.
These super cute multicolored tiles look like a sort of patchwork quilt. They add an incredibly warm and friendly look to a home. They are obviously quite busy so it's probably best to team them with a simple decor.
New technologies have allowed designers and manufacturers to explore an increasingly creative variety of surfaces. These panels have a raised surface that gives the home an elegant, geometric look.
