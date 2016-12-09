Your browser is out-of-date.

​9 beautifully unusual homes you won't forget

Justwords Justwords
Casa Vila Catela, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern pool
Architectural styles vary widely across the globe, with each country having a different range of preferences in design and materials based on climate, tradition and culture. These architectural forms can range from the contemporary to the traditional, from the baroque to the minimalist, from the futuristic to the rustic – and yet no style is superior to the other. Today we bring to you 9 intriguing houses that go beyond the normal and will inspire you to give a twist to your home!

​1. Geometrical elegance

Diseño y Construcción de Casa Caracol en Paine por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Single family home
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

This impressive house crafted of wood and concrete by a Chilean architect is a geometrical delight! Note the contemporary play of curves and lines as well as the more traditional spherical dome that is reminiscent of palaces. The soothing beige tones of the façade harmonize well with the surrounding green landscape.

​2. European luxury

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style houses
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

From South America to Europe, this imposing edifice is a contemporary take on classical European style. The decorative work on the front wall, the statue at the main gate, the black steel frame of the balcony that is softly lit up by a lamp, the large windows and the sturdy columns reflect a blend of the traditional and the modern to make an intriguing house.

​3. Invoking the East

residential colony , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style houses
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design

This beautiful residence in India is luxurious like the European house—but there is a striking difference. This house makes good use of colour and a variety of plants, giving it a warmer and friendlier look. Note the rich golden-hued roof that reminds us of South Asia’s pagodas.

​4. Contemporary and unique

Shoffice , Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern garage/shed
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Shoffice

This is an extremely unique house, designed like a horizontal well! The use of natural wood together with the intriguing flowing design create a serene effect, bringing us to close to nature.

​5. Rough look

Reforma Vivienda Unifamiliar, Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos Modern houses
Tagarro-De Miguel Arquitectos

This highly unusual house is designed to resemble a large dairy farm with the intention of retaining its history. The magnificent glass wall on one side ensures ample natural light.

​6. Cooling off in Brazil

Casa Vila Catela, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern pool
Lanza Arquitetos

Casa Vila Catela

This elegant and contemporary linear house, located by a sparkling blue swimming pool in a manicured lawn, looks perfect in hot Brazil.

​7. A warm abode

Holzhaus in Erlenstegen, Jenohr + Mezger Jenohr + Mezger Modern houses
Jenohr + Mezger

This quaint wooden house with its elegant glass windows and warm yellow lights looks warm and cosy – quite ideal in Germany’s cold winter.

​8. Futuristic residence

三俣の家, 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects Minimalist houses
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects

This cool grey structure of concrete and steel with its variety of windows epitomises a futuristic home. The layout seems abstract but is, in actuality, carefully planned for maximum visual impact.

​9. Rustic marvel

Elevation homify Country style houses
homify

Elevation

This modern rustic residence looks amazing with its brick walls and imposing chimney. It is a wonderful blend of modern amenities with a simple rural way of life.

These 9 fabulous residences are an inspiration for those who wish to add a unique dimension to their homes! Check out another inspiring story for more ideas: 10 small but stylish homes to steal your heart!

Which of these homes would you like to live in?

