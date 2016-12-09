​9 beautifully unusual homes you won't forget

Architectural styles vary widely across the globe, with each country having a different range of preferences in design and materials based on climate, tradition and culture. These architectural forms can range from the contemporary to the traditional, from the baroque to the minimalist, from the futuristic to the rustic – and yet no style is superior to the other. Today we bring to you 9 intriguing houses that go beyond the normal and will inspire you to give a twist to your home!
This impressive house crafted of wood and concrete by a Chilean architect is a geometrical delight! Note the contemporary play of curves and lines as well as the more traditional spherical dome that is reminiscent of palaces. The soothing beige tones of the façade harmonize well with the surrounding green landscape.
From South America to Europe, this imposing edifice is a contemporary take on classical European style. The decorative work on the front wall, the statue at the main gate, the black steel frame of the balcony that is softly lit up by a lamp, the large windows and the sturdy columns reflect a blend of the traditional and the modern to make an intriguing house.
This beautiful residence in India is luxurious like the European house—but there is a striking difference. This house makes good use of colour and a variety of plants, giving it a warmer and friendlier look. Note the rich golden-hued roof that reminds us of South Asia’s pagodas.
This is an extremely unique house, designed like a horizontal well! The use of natural wood together with the intriguing flowing design create a serene effect, bringing us to close to nature.
This highly unusual house is designed to resemble a large dairy farm with the intention of retaining its history. The magnificent glass wall on one side ensures ample natural light.
This elegant and contemporary linear house, located by a sparkling blue swimming pool in a manicured lawn, looks perfect in hot Brazil.
This quaint wooden house with its elegant glass windows and warm yellow lights looks warm and cosy – quite ideal in Germany’s cold winter.
This cool grey structure of concrete and steel with its variety of windows epitomises a futuristic home. The layout seems abstract but is, in actuality, carefully planned for maximum visual impact.
This modern rustic residence looks amazing with its brick walls and imposing chimney. It is a wonderful blend of modern amenities with a simple rural way of life.
These 9 fabulous residences are an inspiration for those who wish to add a unique dimension to their homes! Check out another inspiring story for more ideas: 10 small but stylish homes to steal your heart!