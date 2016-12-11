​10 great ideas to make gardening easier

Everyone loves a beautiful garden, and there's no doubt that gardening is a thoroughly therapeutic hobby! However, maintaining a garden properly entails a good deal of sweat and toil, and this pleasurable activity can easily turn into a laborious chore. Plants need a lot of care and it’s a fair amount of work doing the weeding, watering and pruning every day – not to mention keeping insects at bay. With this in mind, we bring to you today 10 excellent ways to make your gardening job a piece of cake! Let's take a look…
Cleaning gardening implements takes time and energy. No need to waste time scrubbing away at the soil that adheres stubbornly to your spade—simply buy modern tools like a non-stick spade for a simpler cleaning process!
Opting for aesthetically appealing arrangements of stone to form a rockery is a brilliant way to have a low-maintenance but beautiful garden. Stones don’t need watering or weeding!
Keep it simple. Make fewer flowerbeds and remember that it is easier to tend to a limited variety of plants. Opt for low-maintenance plants rather than high-maintenance ones like orchids, which require a lot of attention.
We all love a green lawn but mowing the grass and keeping it well-maintained is a time-consuming activity. Invest in artificial turf which looks like as beautiful as grass and needs minimum care!
Certain plants like strawberry and bamboo need a lot of water. They rapidly absorb the moisture and nutrients from the soil around them and other plants do not fare well in their vicinity.
Flowerpots are a great option for delicate plants that cannot survive in harsh weather. When placed in a pot, these sensitive plants can easily be moved indoors when the season changes.
Scattering a good quantity of wood chips in the flowerbeds is an effective method to prevent the proliferation of weeds.
Watering the entire garden under the blistering sun on a hot summer day is a tiresome chore. A sprinkler system isn’t exactly cheap, but it sure saves a lot of time and energy!
Like a rockery, a shrubbery is another low-maintenance option. Shrubs are perennial plants and are easy to look after as they require minimum watering and infrequent pruning. And they look beautiful too!
Walking on a garden path is a delightful experience! You can plant shrubs and dwarf plants in a seemingly random manner on either side of the path for a really easy-to-maintain and lovely garden.
With these 10 handy tips, doing the daily gardening and creating a marvellous green wonderland is sure to be child's play! For more gorgeous home ideas, check out: 9 beautifully unusual homes you won't forget