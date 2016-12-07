12 small but charming bedrooms to copy

Small bedrooms can make a big impression with the right design ideas and inspiration. Today we’re going to show you 12 compact yet beautiful sleeping spaces, which will undoubtedly spur you on to create yours. These small but sweet spaces are cosy, charming and bursting with allure, while still offering sanctuary, tranquility and solace from the rest of the house.

Whether you live in a studio apartment, or are looking to redecorate your attic guest space, we’re guaranteed you’ll find something you like! Interested? Read on below and start planning your bedroom makeover today!