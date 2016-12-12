Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Relaxing rural life: 12 perfect country homes

press profile homify press profile homify
SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Oh the countryside – brimming with fresh air, bucolic beauty and a sense of refreshed ambience and peacefulness. Who doesn’t love the country? Iconic, timeless, and boasting a close connection to nature, escaping a metropolis often allows us to feel calm and serenity that is often lost in our hectic city lives.

Today on homify we’re going to take a peek at 12 of our favourite country homes. These dwellings are infused with harmonious tranquility, natural materials and an aura of relaxed simplicity. Charming and mesmerising, these abodes focus on enhancing the natural beauty around them, with immersive designs and chic yet sympathetic aesthetics.

1. This gorgeous stucco home

Villa Tina, Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti) - Bruschetini Architetti & Partners Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti) - Bruschetini Architetti & Partners Country style houses
Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti)—Bruschetini Architetti &amp; Partners

Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti) - Bruschetini Architetti & Partners
Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti)—Bruschetini Architetti &amp; Partners
Studio Associato TOP (Tecnici Operatori Progettisti) - Bruschetini Architetti & Partners

With a simple sense of tradition and class, this rustic dwelling boasts warm hues and subtle orange stucco.

2. Modern and in-keeping with the environment

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

For something a little different, this contemporary home takes natural materials to create a bold and dramatic structure.

3. Tradition and chic chalet style

CASA RUSTICA/RAFFINATA, STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO Rustic style houses
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

This heritage style chalet home oozes luxury and definitely makes us want to plan our next mountain escape!

4. Making the most of the topography

CASA SOLE, STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO Country style houses
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

These modern duplexes offer a shape and form that makes the most of the surrounding topography, and boosts the surrounding panoramic views.

5. Timber and stone: a timeless duo

CASA SENZA PETROLIO, STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO Country style houses
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

The combination of timber and stone work beautifully together in forming a sense of elegance, and rustic beauty.

6. Boosting interior light

Casa de Campo - Represa de Ibiúna, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Large swathes of glass bring a huge volume of natural light, and open up this home to the perfectly manicured gardens.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don’t forget the pool!

Forest House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Forest House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The designers of this home have certainly made the most of the large outdoor space, adding a turquoise swimming pool, and plenty of areas to entertain.

8. Distinctive architecture

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Distinctive and impressive, the roof of this home makes a serious statement, while offering a practical approach to large snowfalls during winter.

9. Nestled in nature

Casa La Teja, LOGUER Design LOGUER Design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
LOGUER Design

LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design

Nestled into the side of a hill, this home offers amber illumination that ensures this dwelling is alluring, enchanting and seriously spectacular.

10. Bright and colourful

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style houses
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Bright and vivid, the architects have opted to paint certain sections of this home bright blue, which adds dynamism and originality to the structure.

11. Simple and effective

Projeto casa de campo, MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura Rustic style houses
MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura

MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura
MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura
MARIA IGNEZ DELUNO arquitetura

Simple and well-designed to maximise comfort in the hot weather, this country property offers up a timeless yet highly inviting design and appearance/

12. Classic modernity

Vivienda en Broño, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Rustic style houses
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

Clad in stone this next dwelling is modern, yet embraces traditional shapes and techniques to produce a timeless and notable abode.

Are you ready to take an extended holiday? If you’d to check out some more stylish homes, we recommend: 12 of the best small house façades we've seen

6 clever ways to merge your kitchen and living room
Which home would you most like to visit? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks