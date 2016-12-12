Relaxing rural life: 12 perfect country homes

Oh the countryside – brimming with fresh air, bucolic beauty and a sense of refreshed ambience and peacefulness. Who doesn’t love the country? Iconic, timeless, and boasting a close connection to nature, escaping a metropolis often allows us to feel calm and serenity that is often lost in our hectic city lives.

Today on homify we’re going to take a peek at 12 of our favourite country homes. These dwellings are infused with harmonious tranquility, natural materials and an aura of relaxed simplicity. Charming and mesmerising, these abodes focus on enhancing the natural beauty around them, with immersive designs and chic yet sympathetic aesthetics.