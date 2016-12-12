Relaxing rural life: 12 perfect country homes

Oh the countryside – brimming with fresh air, bucolic beauty and a sense of refreshed ambience and peacefulness. Who doesn’t love the country? Iconic, timeless, and boasting a close connection to nature, escaping a metropolis often allows us to feel calm and serenity that is often lost in our hectic city lives.
Today on homify we’re going to take a peek at 12 of our favourite country homes. These dwellings are infused with harmonious tranquility, natural materials and an aura of relaxed simplicity. Charming and mesmerising, these abodes focus on enhancing the natural beauty around them, with immersive designs and chic yet sympathetic aesthetics.
With a simple sense of tradition and class, this rustic dwelling boasts warm hues and subtle orange stucco.
For something a little different, this contemporary home takes natural materials to create a bold and dramatic structure.
This heritage style chalet home oozes luxury and definitely makes us want to plan our next mountain escape!
These modern duplexes offer a shape and form that makes the most of the surrounding topography, and boosts the surrounding panoramic views.
The combination of timber and stone work beautifully together in forming a sense of elegance, and rustic beauty.
Large swathes of glass bring a huge volume of natural light, and open up this home to the perfectly manicured gardens.
The designers of this home have certainly made the most of the large outdoor space, adding a turquoise swimming pool, and plenty of areas to entertain.
Distinctive and impressive, the roof of this home makes a serious statement, while offering a practical approach to large snowfalls during winter.
Nestled into the side of a hill, this home offers amber illumination that ensures this dwelling is alluring, enchanting and seriously spectacular.
Bright and vivid, the architects have opted to paint certain sections of this home bright blue, which adds dynamism and originality to the structure.
Simple and well-designed to maximise comfort in the hot weather, this country property offers up a timeless yet highly inviting design and appearance/
Clad in stone this next dwelling is modern, yet embraces traditional shapes and techniques to produce a timeless and notable abode.
Are you ready to take an extended holiday? If you’d to check out some more stylish homes, we recommend: 12 of the best small house façades we've seen