A tiny timber cabin with everything you need!

Escaping to the countryside is something we city-dwellings are constantly thinking about. Whether it’s to a 5-star spa and resort or a simple cabin in the woods, there is something incomparable about tossing off the shackles of a hectic 9-5, and venturing out into the wilderness.

Today’s feature dwelling is cute, compact and sure to get you planning your next escape. Part western ranch home and part charming micro cabin, this cowboy-esque abode is as pretty as a picture. Boasting amber lights and a modest yet enticing aesthetic, we can’t wait to see inside!