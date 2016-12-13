A tiny timber cabin with everything you need!

Escaping to the countryside is something we city-dwellings are constantly thinking about. Whether it’s to a 5-star spa and resort or a simple cabin in the woods, there is something incomparable about tossing off the shackles of a hectic 9-5, and venturing out into the wilderness.
Today’s feature dwelling is cute, compact and sure to get you planning your next escape. Part western ranch home and part charming micro cabin, this cowboy-esque abode is as pretty as a picture. Boasting amber lights and a modest yet enticing aesthetic, we can’t wait to see inside!
Upon first viewing this home, we’re immediately struck by how quaint and alluring the exterior façade is. Boasting a traditional pitched timber roof, timber cladding, and a small deck, this micro dwelling ticks all the holiday-escape boxes!
Set on a concrete foundation, the home is also offered a sense of permanence. The small front fence also creates privacy, and allows the house to feel child-safe. Rustic and charming, this miniaturised western style domicile reflects a ranch-like aesthetic, and is perfectly alluring thanks to the fascia-mounted amber lights.
As we enter the abode, we’re certainly not disappointed by the warm and welcoming ambience. The bar and kitchen sit in a central position within the home, offering a comfy place to rest after a long day – or load up on a hefty breakfast before the day begins.
The bar is constructed in a traditional manner, with an overhead roof that adds an old-world sense of charisma and allure. Completely covered and clad in timber, this room is utterly enchanting, with a warm, inviting aesthetic.
Sure, this bucolic cabin might look quaint but that doesn’t mean it lacks modern conveniences. In this image we see that the designers have installed wall-mounted television, which definitely shows this is a versatile vacation dwelling. We can certainly imagine gathering friends and family to catch up and spend some quality time!
This dwelling certainly includes everything one might need for a cosy and relaxing stay. A long seat sits against the window, which folds out into a bed, while the windows are dressed in sheer cream curtains, keeping neighbouring eyes out, without stopping natural light from entering.
The priority within this residence is certainly the bar and seating areas, telling us that the owners are seeking to create a truly rejuvenating and enjoyable space.
The accessories and decorations within in this abode works to add a warmth and liveability to the home. This is then combined with the timber cladding, which contributes a hospitable and convivial atmosphere.
Additionally, this image shows us the wood burning stove in the corner of the room. This is definitely the icing on the cake, creating friendliness and a comfortable interior ambience.
