6 common decor mistakes you should avoid

When we decorate our homes it’s fairly easy to make mistakes. To be perfectly honest, we’re guilty of at least a few of these common décor missteps, but luckily, they’re easy to fix! We’ve perused and pored over a range of images to narrow down our top 6 mistakes and blunders.
These errors affect every room of the home, and can seriously upset the overall ambience and atmosphere within your dwelling. Are you planning a renovation or refurbishment? Check out the images below and see if you’re guilty of any of these slip-ups, and start repairing your abode today!
Now this is something we can all relate to! Clutter is pretty much a fact of life, but it’ll drastically affect your interior aesthetic and décor. Take a little time to audit your belongings and get rid of anything that is creating mess or disarray.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make is forgetting to test hues before you paint your interior. Updating your home is best done with a little care and consideration; slapping paint on your walls in an arbitrary or haphazard way is guaranteed to cause issues and possibly a little design regret or remorse!
Sure, you want a giant overstuffed sofa with space for everyone, but realistically, you need to choose your furniture to fit the room. Look at the proportions of your space, and aim to include a smaller sofa, with added armchairs to provide enough seating. Same for other items such as tables, beds, cupboards and more – stay realistic and ensure it fits.
Matching everything within your home is definitely a bad move stylistically. If everything is identical in colour and style, contrast will be lacking, and your décor may feel dull, boring or tedious. Mix it up a little and take your cues from this bedroom; add patterns that contrast each other, as well as different hues (without mixing it up too much!)
One source of lighting can create a stale and unwelcoming ambience. To create interest, add multiple sources such as lamps, wall-mounted lights or something similar to our example above. Lighting is crucial – treat it with care and consideration!
The designers of this room have added pieces carefully and with deliberation. If you take your time, it’s much easier to get the look and aesthetic you desire, while rushing can easily cause issues and design problems.
Have you made any of these mistakes in your home? If you need some more design advice, we recommend checking out: 12 small but charming bedrooms to copy