9 stone cladding ideas to make your home entrance special

Your home’s exterior is its first opportunity to make an impression. Whether textured paint, stucco, resin, stone or timber you’re guaranteed to set the tone and ambience of your dwelling depending on your choice of cladding. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at stone and stone-based composites, which offer a natural yet luxurious presence and appearance. Both inside and outside the home, stone cladding presents interesting and unique design opportunities. These days stone veneer encompasses a range of different options that are creative, stylish and original.

If you’re ready to take a peek at our top 9 examples, read on below and glean a few tips, tricks and inspiration for your own abode!