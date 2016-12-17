Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 stone cladding ideas to make your home entrance special

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Your home’s exterior is its first opportunity to make an impression. Whether textured paint, stucco, resin, stone or timber you’re guaranteed to set the tone and ambience of your dwelling depending on your choice of cladding. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at stone and stone-based composites, which offer a natural yet luxurious presence and appearance. Both inside and outside the home, stone cladding presents interesting and unique design opportunities. These days stone veneer encompasses a range of different options that are creative, stylish and original.

If you’re ready to take a peek at our top 9 examples, read on below and glean a few tips, tricks and inspiration for your own abode!

1. Working with stone composites

Casa integrada , Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Rustic style houses Stone Brown
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Stone composites are relatively inexpensive, stylish and suit a wide range of applications. We love the way it has been employed in this entrance space, adding character and charm.

2. Rustic and organic

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A little more rustic, this entrance embraces a curved wall of variable-shaped stones that work wonderfully against the contemporary front door.

3. Neutral tones that work well with timber

homify Classic style houses Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

These neutral stones add a chic ambience, which is enhanced by bright green foliage and gorgeous timber tones.

4. Bold hues for your entrance hall

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

This entrance enhances and enlarges the perceived depth of the space, while boosting style and adding serious dynamism to the exterior entry.

5. Making a statement with lights

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

Unquestionably one of the most interesting examples we’ve seen! The architects have worked with the heaviness and rigidity of the stone, while juxtaposing against the emptiness of the metal fence work.

6. Different shapes and options for your façade

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Working with different shapes, the designers of this entrance have chosen to leave certain sections of stonework exposed. A blend of contemporary style with rustic traditions, the entrance is unique and certainly attention-grabbing!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple, sleek and perfectly inviting

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Classic style houses
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

Perfectly tranquil, this dwelling utilises its stone exterior cladding to add a sense of connection with the natural landscape. The bright, neutral hues reflect the sunlight, while the bright white colour palette is seriously chic and beautifully timeless.

8. Timber, granite and concrete

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Combining a range of different materials, this remarkably sophisticated entrance shines light against the geometric stonework to add drama to the space.

9. Bring the outside ‘inside’

Vivienda en Mugardos, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Front doors Wood Brown
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

Creating continuity is easy when you continue the stonework from the exterior of the home into the dwelling’s entrance. This extends the space and works beyond the threshold into the house, while the specks of brown reflect the timber tones in the large entry door.

Would you consider a stone façade for your home? If you'd like some more design advice, check out: 12 of the best small house façades we've seen

The modern rustic home built for happy family life
Do you like any of the above examples? Let us know your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks