15 entrance gates that will impress the whole block

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
If you’re pondering an alteration to the exterior of your home, why not start street-side with a new gate or entrance? Today on homify we pay homage to the humble entry gate with 15 designs that are sure to impress and delight! From private and secluded to simple and effective, we’re sure there’s something to suit your abode. 

Define your property by installing an entrance gate that accurately pronounces your aesthetic sensibilities. Are you ready to take a peek at our top 15 picks? Read on below and start planning your renovation today!

1. Laser-cut stainless steel offers a unique and eye-catching design

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
2. This modern and private front gate offers a touch of tradition with contemporary conveniences

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
3. Woven gates offer a regal ambience with a softer, more welcoming aesthetic

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
4. This simple metal gate highlights the home’s rustic façade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
5. Wonderful contrasting hues present an original and attention-grabbing option

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimalist windows & doors
6. To save space, why not consider a sliding gate?

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
7. Different lengths of metal panelling add difference and interest to this simple fence and gate combination

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Visual Barriers

8. Do you want privacy as well as natural light? This up and over garage door definitely ticks both boxes!

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
If you’re planning you own domestic renovation or entrance overhaul, engage a professional to get the right advice!

9. Classic, regal style is exuded from this exterior welded gate, which is both timeless and sympathetic to the heritage stonework

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
10. A simple timber entrance adds class and refinement to this front landscaped garden

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
11. Another woven gate this time powder-coated in white adds elegance and seclusion to the occupants

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
12. Contemporary and sure to age with style, this linear fence works beautifully against the crisp stonework

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
13. Timeless and crisp, this elegant timber garage door is simple and effective

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY CHD COMPANY Garages & sheds Wood
14. Completely unique and impressive, this glass entrance is striking and individual

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
Riyadh House

15. Working with the topography of the land, this fence utilises corrugated iron in a dark, contemporary hue

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Which fence and entrance would suit your home? If you’d like more domestic inspiration, check out: 12 of the best small house façades we've seen

10 small houses you'll want to move in to tomorrow
Which entrance would suit your dwelling? 

