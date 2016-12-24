20 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're 30

The 30 threshold is a serious milestone. No longer in your 20s, you’re now well and truly considered an adult as you embark upon what most consider the most interesting, fulfilling and best decade of your life. Sure, 21 was nice, you were young, full of energy and wonderfully naïve. And 25 was a pretty sweet year too, as you crossed into your first quarter century. However, nothing really compares to the terrifying yet ultimately relieving progression of passing into your 30s. Perhaps you’re coming up to your 30th birthday, or maybe you’re already there? Either way, we’ve got a few design hints to improve your home.

By the time you reach your 30s, it’s often time to ensure your home reflects your lifestyle. You’re probably more responsible, with a full time career, and therefore, it’s important your dwelling echoes your way of life. In order to do this, there are certain items you should remove from your abode immediately! Would you like to learn more? Read on below and get started today!