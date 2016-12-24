Your browser is out-of-date.

20 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're 30

homify Mediterranean style bars & clubs
The 30 threshold is a serious milestone. No longer in your 20s, you’re now well and truly considered an adult as you embark upon what most consider the most interesting, fulfilling and best decade of your life. Sure, 21 was nice, you were young, full of energy and wonderfully naïve. And 25 was a pretty sweet year too, as you crossed into your first quarter century. However, nothing really compares to the terrifying yet ultimately relieving progression of passing into your 30s. Perhaps you’re coming up to your 30th birthday, or maybe you’re already there? Either way, we’ve got a few design hints to improve your home. 

By the time you reach your 30s, it’s often time to ensure your home reflects your lifestyle. You’re probably more responsible, with a full time career, and therefore, it’s important your dwelling echoes your way of life. In order to do this, there are certain items you should remove from your abode immediately! Would you like to learn more? Read on below and get started today!

1. Plastic chairs might be convenient, but they lack style. Invest in something a little more chic like timber, iron or wicker

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern garden Stone
2. No need to hang your high school diplomas on the wall any longer – instead store them safely in a drawer

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern living room
3. Kitchen mess! This needs to go – your cooking space should be neat, tidy and practical

homify Modern kitchen
4. Have you neglected your outdoor area? Give it a little attention and ensure you have somewhere perfect for hosting a garden event

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
This is better! Choose stylish furniture, plants and a minimalist aesthetic

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
5. Avoid decorating like you did when you were a student. Add accessories, artwork and remove anything that evokes a ‘student’ vibe

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
This looks far superior! Lights have been added with colourful and sophisticated accoutrements

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
6. Is your tableware chipped or incomplete? Ensure you have a full set, which either matches or eclectically differs

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
7. Forget mattresses for beds! If you’re over 30 you need a proper sleeping space to rest your head

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
8. Beds without bed linen instantly ruin an interior aesthetic. Time to grow up and find a matching set!

homify Mediterranean style bars & clubs Hotels
See how much better this room looks with linen, cushions, side tables and lamps…

homify Mediterranean style bars & clubs Hotels
If you need bedroom, décor or design advice, you can always chat to an expert. Find a professional interior designer via the homify website and get started today!

9. An unadorned entrance space is uninviting, dull and needs to be correctly decorated

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern windows & doors
Take some cues from this unbelievable, modern entry…

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
10. A poorly designed, dirty or ugly bathroom setup needs to go immediately! Take a look at this impressive example with relaxing whirlpool bath for soaking after a long or intense day

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
11. Dirty walls are a fact of life, but now that you’re over 30 you need to clean them!

homify Modern houses
12. Clutter is ageless, but it’s a good idea to instil some de-cluttering skills early on in your life

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
13. Ugly furniture you received for free from your parents when you moved. Get rid of it and invest in a more chic alternative

homify
14. Broken kitchen cabinet doors. These need to be repaired, mended or replaced immediately

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
15. Visible cables can be hard to hide, but cable tidies can help your space to feel a little more organised

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
16. Too little furniture. If your home is lacking furniture it won’t be suitable for personal relaxation, or inviting friends over for dinner

homify
17. Dead plants. If they’re dead throw them away. Learn to garden and your home will look spectacularly lush

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
18. Junk on the floor. Purchase some storage and keep your floors clean and organised

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
19. A shabby home office. You’re an adult now, and an organised workspace is essential

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Colonial style study/office
This renovated room looks much better! Choose a light colour scheme, remove clutter and immediately reap the rewards

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Modern study/office
20. Teenage décor. You will probably share the house with a significant other, so it’s a good idea to decorate in a style that will suit both of you

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
Do you agree with our list? If you’d like some more decorating advice, check out: 10 tricks to lower your home costs in 2017

An elegant home for suburban family life
Do you still have any of these items in your home? Let us know below!

