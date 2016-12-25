15 ideas for your home's entrance

It’s a well-known fact that the entrance to your property is a crucial and oft-neglected area of the home. Not only does it say a lot about the way we design and decorate our abodes, it also offers a first impression for guests and visitors. Your front door needs to offer functionality, while also imparting your desired ambience and atmosphere. Stairs, lighting, landscaping and fences all contribute to the overall aesthetic, as well as your home’s façade so it is vital you choose them with care and consideration.

To offer a little inspiration and a few ideas we’ve collated 15 entrance examples that are sure to provide something for every taste or preference. Pick your favourite by reading on below!