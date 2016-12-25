Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for your home's entrance

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
It’s a well-known fact that the entrance to your property is a crucial and oft-neglected area of the home. Not only does it say a lot about the way we design and decorate our abodes, it also offers a first impression for guests and visitors. Your front door needs to offer functionality, while also imparting your desired ambience and atmosphere. Stairs, lighting, landscaping and fences all contribute to the overall aesthetic, as well as your home’s façade so it is vital you choose them with care and consideration.

To offer a little inspiration and a few ideas we’ve collated 15 entrance examples that are sure to provide something for every taste or preference. Pick your favourite by reading on below!

1. Modern and eye-catching

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Simplicity is difficult to achieve, but this home has managed it effortlessly. Timber stepping-stones are a nice touch, while the well-illuminated front door is welcoming.

2. Classic elegance

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

Timeless and classic, this entrance ticks all the boxes. We love the cream stucco that is paired with darker contrasting elements, and of course the fact it is extremely clean and tidy!

3. Bright, colourful and rustic

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Bright entrances never fail to offer a warm, welcoming and joyful aesthetic to one’s home.

4. Functional

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

This functional entrance boasts simple stepping-stones that meander to the large, white front door.

5. Well-lit

Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern houses
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Good lighting is essential for a stylish entrance. This magical example is successful and a great demonstration of how to utilise multiple sources of illumination.

6. Simple and easy to emulate

Casa E-171, ELVARQUITECTOS ELVARQUITECTOS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ELVARQUITECTOS

ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS

Go simple and opt for something similar to this entrance that is both functional and gorgeous!

7. Smart and sophisticated

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Smart and über-sleek, this impressive entry is clean and well-kempt with a black and cream colour scheme.

8. Working with glass

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Glass brings the outside ‘inside’ and ensures the entrance is eye-catching and fabulous.

9. Decorative

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern windows & doors
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

For something a little different, check out this decorative entrance that embraces a bright red door, paired with abstract mosaics.

10. Impressive contemporary style

Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern windows & doors
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

One of our favourites, this huge front door is centrally hinged and combines traditional materials with contemporary style.

11. Futuristic

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Angular and edgy, this next example is straight out of the future with its recessed lighting that appear as though the door is a portal to another universe.

12. Fabulously renovated

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This traditional home has been renovated and boasts a revised ambience that is sympathetic to its original design.

13. It’s all in the landscaping

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Landscaping is another crucial element of entrance design. Choose plants that suit your architecture, and consult a professional landscaper if you have doubts.

14. Attention-grabbing stairs

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Modern houses
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

These attention grabbing stairs are seriously impressive! With built-in water features, this entry is unforgettable.

If you need more entrance advice, you can always chat to an expert. Find a professional architect via the homify website and get renovating today!

15. Refined timelessness

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Country style windows & doors
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

Lastly we check out an elegant entry with contrasting portico that adds sophistication and timelessness to the home’s architecture.

So, did you pick a favourite? To continue reading, check out another of our Ideabooks here: 18 entrance hallways your guests will love

​16 chic and simple ways to add wood to your home
Would any of these designs suit your home? 

