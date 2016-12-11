Your browser is out-of-date.

12 cute and affordable one-storey homes

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

What’s not to love about single-storey homes? Practical, efficient and money saving, these dwellings are a brilliant alternative to a larger, more vertically enhanced structure. Not only does a house with a low profile save you trudging up and down staircases all day, but this budget-friendly substitute also offers energy efficiency, by reducing your heating and cooling costs. 

Today on homify we pay tribute to single-storey residential abodes. These expansive yet low-cost domiciles are designed to maximise their plot, while offering occupants enhanced energy efficiency and an enduring, age-defiant aesthetic. Whether you’re planning a new home or would simply like to check out a few stylish houses, we’ve got 12 to get your design juices flowing! Take a peek below and get inspired today…

1. The ultimate studio dwelling

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Boasting everything one might need, this all-in-one carriage (granny flat) home adds value to the property, while its alluring timber façade is gorgeous!

2. House with a view

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

If you’re building in a scenic location you need to make the most of the panoramic views. This home is truly spectacular! If you’d like to emulate this style, chat to an architect and start planning your low-cost dream home today!

3. Majestic modular homes

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This modular home utilises a colourful range of timber cladding to evoke personality and character.

4. Simple, chic and inviting

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Sometimes simple is best, and this dwelling shows us why. Replete with a simple cube-like form, this home offers a warm, inviting aesthetic.

5. A new take on tradition

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

With a traditional shape and form, this concrete dwelling is impressive, bold, dramatic and delightful.

6. Magically mirrored

Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Eclectic style houses
royale projects : contemporary art

royale projects : contemporary art
royale projects : contemporary art
royale projects : contemporary art

Mirrored panels offer a sense this dwelling is floating like a mirage in the surrounding landscape.

7. Space to entertain

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

With large decked areas, this is the ideal low-cost home that offers plenty of space to host events and gatherings.

8. Compact, space-saving and rustic

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Rustic and characterful, this modular abode is a money-saving alternative to traditional, more permanent homes.

9. A wee house for a wee family

Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Wee House—Caithness

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Designed by the Wee House Company, this micro home is gorgeous and seriously charming.

10. Room to relax

平井の家, 株式会社kotori 株式会社kotori Modern houses
株式会社kotori

株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori

With a large deck, a hammock and large open windows this single-storey house boasts the ideal place to relax and unwind.

11. The warm, welcoming abode

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The warm amber glow within this home oozes appeal and class, with a sense of style, sophistication and casual elegance.

12. Bringing the inside ‘outside’

ＮＩＩＨＡＭＡ Ｈｏｕｓｅ, 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

This home bridges the gap between the interior and exterior, opening up the dwelling with a large deck, huge windows and plenty of sweeping arches.

Which home would you like to live in? Check out more impressive homes here: 12 of the best small house façades we've seen

Do you have a favourite home? Add the number below!

