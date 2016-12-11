12 cute and affordable one-storey homes

What’s not to love about single-storey homes? Practical, efficient and money saving, these dwellings are a brilliant alternative to a larger, more vertically enhanced structure. Not only does a house with a low profile save you trudging up and down staircases all day, but this budget-friendly substitute also offers energy efficiency, by reducing your heating and cooling costs.

Today on homify we pay tribute to single-storey residential abodes. These expansive yet low-cost domiciles are designed to maximise their plot, while offering occupants enhanced energy efficiency and an enduring, age-defiant aesthetic. Whether you’re planning a new home or would simply like to check out a few stylish houses, we’ve got 12 to get your design juices flowing! Take a peek below and get inspired today…