Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 fresh ways to add plants to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
my gallery, 東邦レオ株式会社 PIANTA×STANZA事業部 東邦レオ株式会社 PIANTA×STANZA事業部 Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

Indoor plants are more than just a pretty face. Stylish, sophisticated and über-cool, these frondescent friends of ours offer a range of detoxifying benefits to our dwellings and our lives. Proven to reduce the volume of toxins in our home, as well as boosting the overall purity of the air we breathe, there are plenty of reasons to add some life, colour and foliage to your apartment or house. 

However, adding these can often present some stylistic challenges. To help you out we’ve gathered 21 simple décor and design ideas that are sure to offer a little inspiration and a few ideas. Ready to begin? Read on below!

1. A simple plant in each corner adds life and an eye-catching accessory

Plants with texture Custom Media Living roomAccessories & decoration
Custom Media

Plants with texture

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

2. This central indoor garden is seriously chic and will definitely improve the home’s atmosphere

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Running Wall Residence

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

3. A vertical green wall is a space-saving alternative

Lightwell, Clapham Biotecture Interior landscaping
Biotecture

Lightwell, Clapham

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

Vertical walls can be tricky to design and grow – chat to a professional to ensure you get the right design and some expert advice. If you'd like to see some more plants and landscaping ideas, head over here and put together your own Ideabook.

4. Place plants on stairs for a sweet and unconventional substitute

House in Narazaka, Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates
Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates

House in Narazaka

Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates
Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates
Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect＆Associates

5. A countertop planter is ideal for herbs and edibles

New Crane Wharf TLA Studio Modern kitchen
TLA Studio

New Crane Wharf

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

6. Add plants at the top of cabinets for positive feng shui in your kitchen

Farbkollektionen für Schiebetüren, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern kitchen Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. If you have a light well, it can be the ideal place to grow a variety of lush plants

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern windows & doors
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

8. Create some living artworks with a frame and several delicate plants

my gallery, 東邦レオ株式会社 PIANTA×STANZA事業部 東邦レオ株式会社 PIANTA×STANZA事業部 Interior landscaping
東邦レオ株式会社　PIANTA×STANZA事業部

東邦レオ株式会社　PIANTA×STANZA事業部
東邦レオ株式会社　PIANTA×STANZA事業部
東邦レオ株式会社　PIANTA×STANZA事業部

9. Upside down plants can be hung from a variety of locations and brighten your home with ease!

Décoration d'intérieur, IdéeCadeau.fr IdéeCadeau.fr Interior landscaping
IdéeCadeau.fr

IdéeCadeau.fr
IdéeCadeau.fr
IdéeCadeau.fr

10. Check out these fabulous animal vases that house low-maintenance succulents!

Animal Head Wall Vase rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Animal Head Wall Vase

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

11. A terrarium is a nice alternative to large indoor plants, yet still looks fabulous and lively

Aztec Cube Terrarium as Stunning Table Centrepiece The Urban Botanist Interior landscaping
The Urban Botanist

Aztec Cube Terrarium as Stunning Table Centrepiece

The Urban Botanist
The Urban Botanist
The Urban Botanist

12. These hanging plants are grouped together and save floor space in a compact apartment

Die Zimmerbäume – Zimmerpflanzen des Monats Januar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

13. Add colour with bright plants and vivid planters

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

14. A balcony can offer a great space for a range of plants from cacti to succulents

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

15. For something different this table has been built to accommodate a growing tree

sheetal chayya residence, manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects HouseholdPet accessories
manoj bhandari architects

manoj bhandari architects
manoj bhandari architects
manoj bhandari architects

16. A wall-mounted planter adds class and convenience to this contemporary room

Agencement végétal d'interieur, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

17. Go natural with a happy plant and a terracotta pot

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Ferns and palms are low-maintenance and look great on a balcony

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui Cenquizqui Interior landscaping
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

19.Delicate branches work very well in offering a minimal, sleek aesthetic

House Doctor sadece Lofthing.com'da, Lofthing Lofthing Interior landscaping
Lofthing

Lofthing
Lofthing
Lofthing

20. Plants in the bathroom look excellent and help regulate humidity

A74. CASA. , BONBA studio BONBA studio Classic style bathroom
BONBA studio

BONBA studio
BONBA studio
BONBA studio

21. Keep plants by the window to soak up the sun and help them grow easily and well

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Are you ready to grow some plants? If you’d like to learn more, check out: 12 small but charming bedrooms to copy

The modern timber home built for an extended family
Do you have any favourite plant vareities to grow inside? Add your comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks