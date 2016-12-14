Your browser is out-of-date.

16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
The bathroom is our ultimate vanity room where we unwind before and after the challenge of a new day. Accordingly, this space should have all the essential elements in terms of style and function, so that we're able to breathe easy here. The shower is one of the areas that needs a careful combination of both these factors. Here we've selectively compiled a list of 16 showers that are fabulously modern—take a look!

1. Barely-there beauty

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
The transparent shower stall with invisible frames is an understated delight in this stone-inspired bathroom. It was designed by the architects at GLR Arquitectos.

2. Warm yet modern

homify HouseholdPet accessories
The warm wooden tones of our next bathroom find the perfect counterpart in this glass and chrome shower.

3. Seamless rendition

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
This shower room is a treat to the senses and sits right in the centre, with its almost imperceptible frame and ethereal glass walls rising to the ceiling.

4. Play of vibrant lighting

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
The vibrant lights of this bathroom go from purple to gold and create a rather colourful look, with the frosted glass shower room.

5. Throwing a curveball

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern bathroom
This rock-textured curved wall in the shower stall is a rather bold one, in the neutral setting of the rest of the space.

6. Whimsical setting

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
The egg-shaped bathtub right next to the shower stall lends a whimsical touch in the serious-looking space. The lighting also creates the right ambience around the white tub and glass walls.

7. In the spotlight

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom
With a spotlight in the ceiling, this shower space comes alive with a well-lit look that shows off the dual-toned style of the bathroom.

8. Private quarters

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
The frosted glass and mirrors mounted on the walls of the shower make for a private oasis in this bathroom.

9. Stone wall

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
The stylish stone wall of this space separates the sink and the shower room elegantly.

10. Balancing act

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
The floating glass walls perfectly encase the shower here, whilst allowing an open-plan feel to dominate alongside neutral tones.

11. Industrial chic

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
The industrial chic good looks of this brick and white bathroom, complete with frameless shower stall on one side, make for serious bath time eye candy!

12. Contemporary rustic

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist style bathroom
The shower room in this stone bathroom has been installed diagonally in a corner, with modern white fittings outside.

13. Unique and natural

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
This chic bathroom and its shower space have a unique tone, bearing the natural grain of stone and marble for a luxurious look.

14. Pop of colour

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
This kind of colour pop is good for a small space, where you can sneak in a panel of bold-hued tiles to peep out from the extra slim glass walls.

15. Open and neat

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
This neat shower stall has an open layout with a solid wall. Creamy white candles finish the look, offsetting the slate grey walls perfectly.

16. Frame it!

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Blossomvale

The glass walls of this shower cubicle are held in black metal frames, imparting a classic monochrome look. Our favourite!

In need of some more bathroom ideas? Check out 9 simple tricks to make your bathroom more luxurious.

Which of these showers would you pick?

