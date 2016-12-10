The simple hillside home you'll wish was yours

We see here a minimalistic approach in the interior designer's mind. However, there is also an emphasis on modern living and a desire to be open, as well as promoting a certain calmness through the use of a light and a basic colour scheme. White with grey, silver counters and natural light wood seem to invite peace and imply a laid-back, easy-going atmosphere where one person might eat and another might read a novel, as they sway from side to side under the rather modern looking (almost New York-esque) ceiling.

The long breakfast counter could easily be fashioned with high stools for social family meals, not unlike those used in a sushi restaurant.