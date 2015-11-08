The Inviting Artistic Villa

When viewing this next property you could be forgiven for thinking it was located in coastal Mexico or Brazil rather than being a lovely, lively villa nestled within the densely populated island of Hong Kong. Thus is the design prowess of Hong Kong's Urban Build and Design, who's project, Greenfield Villa, manages to infuse a spacious yet private atmosphere within the confines of a relatively small property.

The home effuses bright, eclectic character, with Asian-style artworks and splashes of orange and yellow spicing up its pale decor. A combined living, dining and kitchen area stretches out to the relaxing environs of a modern courtyard, which is bordered by thriving, tropical greenery. The entire space appears beautifully inviting—perfect to host social gatherings with friends and family!

The bedroom of the home soothes in subdued tones, with unique artwork providing a contrast to the soft browns of the bed and blinds, and the whole space lit by a steady influx of sunshine flowing through the windows.

This home is the perfect place to enjoy a quiet departure from the surrounds of busy city living for relaxation and private entertaining.