The Shanghai dream house

The amazing home we're touring today is located in China's largest city, Shanghai, and brings together the imaginative, opulent and eclectic taste of Mr Ivan Cheng, director of Ivan C. Design Limited. Some years ago, while on a business trip to Shanghai, Mr Cheng became fascinated by the city, with its unique charm and multiculturalism inspiring what he calls his 'Shanghai dream'.

The result has been the design and production of this tranquil home, situated within the hustle and bustle of the one of the world's most populous locales. Walnut comprises the primary material for decoration, with the wood's dark tones brightened by yellow walls and other bold colours such as green and purple. The decoration within the space effortlessly combines European and Chinese design, reflecting Mr Cheng's appreciation of both cultural aesthetics. Antique pieces are interspersed with more modern furnishings, extending the eclecticism within the abode from a cross-cultural blend to one that also encompasses a spectrum of design history.

This home is absolutely inspiring in that it gives the perfect depiction of the complex and contrasting taste of its designer, who draws inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's classic quote Just living is not enough. One must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower .

Take a tour below and see what you think!