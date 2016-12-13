8 small, beautiful and cheap houses

We're on a mission to prove that small can be beautiful, and these houses that we are showing you today are certainly helping the cause! Though small and, in the cases of some of these, unusual, each has been designed by a talented architect that had functionality firmly in mind, despite having bijou proportions to work with. Seriously, we feel that you are going to be fantastically impressed with how much has been packed into each and every one of these properties, so if you were worried that a small house wouldn't be able to cater to all of your needs, we are going to totally allay those fears right now!