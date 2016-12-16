The tiny mobile home with everything you need

We are constantly staggered by the tiny homes that people are creating and today's really takes the cake! Created by an insightful, space-savvy architect, we think this is proof incarnate that great things can come in truly tiny packages, as this transportable home has literally everything you could possibly need and more than that, it has bags of style too. We are seriously thinking that bricks and mortar homes might be a thing of the past, so if you're interested to learn more, come with us now as we enjoy a guided tour of a teeny but tremendous home!
Isn't this home an absolute picture? Yes, it looks a little like a tiny shed, but when you realise that the front terrace can be folded up, you start to realise that you're going to see something really special. We love that a traditional front door has been included, as it lends such a homely feel!
Once inside this house, you really see that the layout is incredible and geared towards sustainable living. As you enter, you find yourself in this lovely and comfortable living room area, but you can see right down to the dining area that is absolutely wonderful! With a full size dining table, you could even have guests over for a dinner party!
Didn't we tell you that the living room was comfortable? With a large built-in sofa, finished in red to match the front door, the styling here is second to none, as is the storage! Modular and cubed, the storage system opposite the sofa itself is perfect for displaying all the knick-knacks that you acquire over a lifetime and that coffee table is something else! There is literally no ounce of compromise here and it's incredible!
This kitchen is blowing our minds. With a tiny woodburner in place to heat the entire home, there is still ample room for a cooker, worktop space and a sink. Inset wall shelving offers fantastic culinary ingredient storage and a sliding wooden door neatly closes off the bathroom too. We can't tell if it's the wooden wall cladding or the bohemian vibe that is making every inch of this home so stylish, but either way, we LOVE it! And are those stairs, masquerading as storage cubby hole on the right..?
Those WERE steps, as they lead up to this dreamy mezzanine bedroom level that looks unbelievably spacious and stylish. With room for a double bed and a storage chest, it certainly isn't cramped but the windows help to make it feel even more airy and large. We love the addition of a little porthole!
At the back of this house, the bathroom is hidden away super neatly and it looks modern, fresh and clean. A large window will help to make it feel larger and with a wet room design in place, you'd never struggle to carry out all your necessary ablutions. Amazing!
