The simple country home with some surprising features

On paper, rustic and modern aesthetics shouldn't go together, but then you come across a house that has made blending the two seem effortless and that's exactly what we are going to show you today. A stunning and large home, the architects in charge of this project must have even been shocked at how beautiful it was when completed, as the façade has a real presence! Just wait until you see how the interior offers natural cohesion with the exterior styling and adds in modern touches!
Everything about this façade looks tonally stunning, thanks to a palette of wonderful materials. Natural wood for door and window frames meets with creamy stonework and a terracotta roof and the beautifully mottled scheme just adds to the elegance that this home is already exuding.
When we said that the architects who designed this house must have been impressed with themselves, we really weren't joking. Boxy modules meet the main building and then, just when you think it couldn't get anymore amazing, you see this gorgeous round addition too. Built in stone, it has an almost heritage look to it that really makes us start to consider how the interior will look!
WOW! We told you that this home managed to blend rustic and modern themes together with a natural grace that is impossible to fake and here's the proof! With exposed roof beams and lashings of natural wood on show, the polished concrete floor and contemporary décor fits right in and creates a cohesive, interesting home. We really love this living room, with the modern wall shelves and dark contrast wall. What a look and the double height here is just spectacular.
On first glance, this charming stairwell looks nothing but rustic, but then you notice that the staircase itself is actually very modern! Open tread and finished with a metal banister, it just fits so well with the terracotta walls and we now know exactly why that round addition was added to the building; to house this sweeping staircase!
What a space! This is what greets you at the top of the staircase and we love it! Wooden flooring contrasts nicely with the metal safety rail, while the chunky wooden rafters naturally add some warmth to the whole house. It's nice to be able to look down into the main body of the house here and really adds to the large, open feel of the building as a whole.
From one rustic space to a totally modern one now, as this kitchen is designed to be functional and contemporary, but in such an understated way. It's a lovely touch that the room isn't segregated off from the rest of the house with a door, as that contributes to the modern open-plan feel and the simple colour scheme is the perfect finishing touch.
What a simultaneously cool, fresh, modern and rustic home!