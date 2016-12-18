Your browser is out-of-date.

14 simple and affordable kitchens for you to copy

press profile homify
Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the undeniable axis point within a home! Bursting with life and energy, this central hub is often more than simply a place to prepare a cook food, but rather an area for the household and its occupants to gather and socialise. For this reason its imperative you design the area to accommodate your specific living needs, while focusing on certain stylistic elements. 

You don’t need a mammoth budget to achieve this either – with a pared-back design you can easily own the kitchen of your dreams. There are plenty of simple and effective alterations that can be made, which are sure to enhance and improve your cooking space without breaking the bank. Would you like to see the affordable kitchens we’ve chosen? Check them out below!

1. This compact kitchen perfectly fits into the architecture of the home, producing a simple yet effective design

MJ's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Table,Kitchen,Wood,Building,Lighting,Hall,Interior design
arctitudesign

MJ's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

2. One of our favourites, this kitchen is super-chic, while offering a space conscious yet roomy area to cook and socialise

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Kitchen,Bar,Bar
Sensearchitects Limited

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

3. Exposed brickwork is inexpensive and imparts a rustic aesthetic

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

4. Go all-white to save yourself any potential design disasters, as well as keeping things minimalist and simple

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

5. This next kitchen evokes a Nordic ambience with exposed and raw timberwork that is inexpensive yet gorgeous

Cucina su misura in larice antico, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style kitchen Wood
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

6. The galley kitchen boasts uncomplicated joinery, with a refreshed ambience, and a handy yet simple space

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

7. A well-planned kitchen that really makes the most of its space, this cooking area boasts unfussy joinery and a cosy, welcoming ambience

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

8. A colourful splashback adds character to this simple kitchen, while the pastel blue hue is cute and charming

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Scandinavian style kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

If you would like to create a similar design in your own kitchen, why not chat to an expert and get started renovating or remodelling your cooking space?

9. Charming and charismatic, this retro cooking area is super cute and rather simple to emulate

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style kitchen
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

10. To maximise storage in your compact home, consider joinery that goes to the top of your ceiling…

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Eclectic style kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

11. Tiny yet useful, this simple and inexpensive kitchen is sure to open up your home and boost the overall practicality within

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

12. If you are trying to save money while boosting storage, employ some open shelves that are economical, easy to install and characterful

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

13. If you need to update your kitchen consider an economically refacing your cabinets with timber or plywood

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. You can maximise your space by including interesting yet versatile additions – this table is stylish yet wouldn’t cost too much to install

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

Would you like to keep reading about kitchens? Check out: 13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

The stylish and economical 123m² prefab home
What aspects of these kitchens do you like or dislike? Let us know below!

