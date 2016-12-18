14 simple and affordable kitchens for you to copy

The kitchen is the undeniable axis point within a home! Bursting with life and energy, this central hub is often more than simply a place to prepare a cook food, but rather an area for the household and its occupants to gather and socialise. For this reason its imperative you design the area to accommodate your specific living needs, while focusing on certain stylistic elements.

You don’t need a mammoth budget to achieve this either – with a pared-back design you can easily own the kitchen of your dreams. There are plenty of simple and effective alterations that can be made, which are sure to enhance and improve your cooking space without breaking the bank. Would you like to see the affordable kitchens we’ve chosen? Check them out below!