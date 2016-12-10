6 budget-friendly wooden houses you'll love

Lately, we've been seeing a lot of super cute little wooden homes with some seriously good environmental credentials. So we thought it was time to explore the possibilities of building a modular home with the help of some eco designers. The company who will help us out is called Eco Space, and it provides literally thousands of housing options for those looking for the perfect little wooden home.

For most of us, the first issue to consider is the budget. As everyone knows, building costs can easily escalate when building on-site. But with Eco Space, the all the elements are prefabricated off-site so the building process is easy to predict. That means that you can proceed with a fixed price option and spend that extra energy focusing on creating the perfect dwelling. So let's check out a few of their designs. We bet you'll love them!