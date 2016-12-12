The family home with two very different sides

If you need a big home for your family, but don't want to sacrifice the warmth and cosiness of a little dwelling, you might find inspiration in the home we'll explore today. It is a two-level home with a peaked roof, wooden finishes and two very different facades.

The architects have designed it with an extreme sloping roof. This has been used to divide up the interior spaces in a different way that caters to all the varied demands of family life. So let's check it out in photos…