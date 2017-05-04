Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening and woodworking: 23 super easy ideas for your small balcony

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Scandinavian style garden
A small balcony is a blessing. It's a space to take in some fresh air, escape the confines of indoor life and perhaps, just perhaps, escape from the constant demands of modern life. But for many people, sprucing up and maintaining a small balcony space can feel like a hassle. After all, gardens require maintenance and outdoor furniture can all too easily get damaged.

But with a little careful planning, you can create a great little balcony space that doesn't feel like a hassle. Want to know how? Well, come with us to check out 23 small balcony ideas. We promise to make them easy!

1. Potted plants

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
If you want a little easy urban garden, pot plants are your best bet. There is no messing around with garden beds and you can easily move them around if they need a change of location.

2. Add a dining table

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Most people don't enjoy their balconies because they don't have sitting space. Simply plonk a good sturdy table outside and add a couple of deck chairs.

3. Build it up with timber

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
If you want the look and feel of an abundant garden without creating a lot of extra work, try something like this. The hanging plants and wooden hangings cover a large area, but the garden beds themselves are quite small.

4. Plants with long tendrils

Yellow, Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Plants with long tendrils tend to be quite sturdy and easy to grow. They will cover a huge amount of space and generally don't require a lot of maintenance. Hang them on the walls or above the head to make the most of them.

5. Chill out with low seating

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Low seating makes for an instant chill-out zone. Perhaps you could just build your own with some old crates and a whole lot of cushions.

6. Modern furniture

Villa Amanda, Acapulco, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
The good thing about modern furnishing is that it works best with a minimalist decor. That means there's no need for extra decorations.

7. Add paving

CASA DIBERNARDO-VEGNA, FZArch FZArch Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you want to avoid the work of a grassy floor, add some pavers. They are easy to clean and will give the balcony or terrace a very finished look. Natural stone is a good choice.

8. A hammock

homify Scandinavian style garden
Hammocks are the ultimate choice for a low-maintenance balcony. Just suspend one from a sturdy support beam and enjoy the boho vibe.

9. Low maintenance garden lights

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Every little balcony needs a good outdoor light. Go for solar lamps that don't require batteries or special wiring. They will last forever. Perhaps they could add decorative appeal too.

10. Shade cloth

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Every balcony needs some good shade, but it can be a hassle to install a permanent awning. A cloth awning is a good alternative, many of them can be installed like this too.

11. The power of colour

Gruppi pranzo, La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo Garden Furniture
A simple coat of high-gloss paint can make a powerful visual statement. This is perhaps one of the easiest ways to spruce up a small balcony.

12. Decorative prints

Contemporânea e de volumetria imponente, Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Old illustrations, placards, favourite prints or even personal artwork could all be used to decorate the walls. We love this option because it's among the cheapest options of all. Of course, it's important to choose prints that are waterproof.

13. Make your materials work for you

REFORMA DE PATIO, MIMESIS INTERIORISMO MIMESIS INTERIORISMO Mediterranean style garden
This outdoor area is quite striking simply because of the simple contrast of natural wood against white stone. The contrasting textures also give the area a natural appeal.

14. Small white stones

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
White pebbles are fantastically low-maintenance. They will also act as a natural filter and make your garden look quite peaceful and Zen.

15. One versatile wall unit

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The vertical space is crucial in any small balcony. So often all you really need is a good versatile wall unit. It could act as vertical storage space and even provide privacy.

16. Light and colourful

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
A sparsely decorated space works well with small and vibrant splashes of colour. This means that all you might need are just one or two contrasting elements for a complete look.

17. White and wood combo

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Small balconies are places to enjoy moments of calmness in our otherwise busy lives. Neutral themes will help you achieve this atmosphere so consider the benefits of combining natural wood with loads of white.

18. Wall-mounted plants

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Rustic style conservatory
When planning a small balcony garden, it's easy to forget that plants grow. The long trails can easily crowd a small space and feel like a hassle over time. To make things easy mount them on the wall.

19. Flowers

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
If you are looking to create a low-maintenance balcony garden, it really pays to choose your plants carefully. In terms of decoration, flowering plants will add a huge amount of decorative appeal. They do require extra work though.

20. Bar and grill

Casa LJ , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
The good thing about an outdoor bar or grill, is that once you put in the initial work, it is very easy to maintain. It will also provide hours of enjoyment.

21. Pergola

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
A pergola is a beautifully low maintenance addition to the garden or terrace. The types of plants suited to these sorts of structures are quite low maintenance and should only require annual pruning.

22. Raise the floor

Reforma apartamento aconchegante, BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Wooden surfaces give any balcony or terrace and instant outdoorsy vibe. A wooden platform is an excellent choice because it will also define the boundaries of the outdoor area too.

23. Living wall

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Garden walls or living walls are very popular lately. They can make a small space feel quite abundant and provide a lot of insulation and privacy. You could even install one indoors as well.

If you love the wooden walls we have seen today, have a look at 13 wooden wall ideas you can recreate at home.

Woodworking ideas: 9 gorgeous gazebos you'll want in your garden
Which of these outdoor areas is your favourite?

