Gardening and woodworking: 23 super easy ideas for your small balcony

A small balcony is a blessing. It's a space to take in some fresh air, escape the confines of indoor life and perhaps, just perhaps, escape from the constant demands of modern life. But for many people, sprucing up and maintaining a small balcony space can feel like a hassle. After all, gardens require maintenance and outdoor furniture can all too easily get damaged.

But with a little careful planning, you can create a great little balcony space that doesn't feel like a hassle. Want to know how? Well, come with us to check out 23 small balcony ideas. We promise to make them easy!