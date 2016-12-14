The modern timber home built for an extended family

Extended family homes are a specialty field of architecture that have been sorely neglected for a long time. While this kind of living arrangement has a strong history in Asia, it definitely fell out of favour in westernised countries for many years. This has changed however, as more families are coming to realise the social benefits of living in an extended household.

The big family home we will explore today was built on established block in Germany. The architects, Skizzenrolle, had the original building demolished and replaced it with a home with separate living spaces for two families. Let's have a look in photos…