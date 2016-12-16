Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 entrance hallways your guests will love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Entrance Hall , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The slightest little upgrade to the entrance hallway has the power to make your whole home feel warm and welcoming for guests. The entrance hallway is also one of the most commonly under-furnished areas of the home, so a little bit of attention to the hallway will instantly lift your home above the rest. But the best thing about entrance areas is that they are fairly small. This means they doesn’t require a whole lot of work—or funds to make them comfortable and stylish! So, let’s check out some ideas on how to create an entrance your guests will love.

1. An internal pond with stepping stones

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

A water feature always adds a decadent touch to the entrance. This one even has stepping stones that are sure to be a hit with young guests.

2. Artistic talking points

Casa Uliva, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Some guests will need some fodder for conversation. In this regard wall art can be handy. It looks fabulous with dedicated lighting like this.

3. A hallway seat like a throne

Staircase TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TG Studio

Staircase

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

This wooden entrance area has a seat that resembles a throne. It's not just an area to receive guests, but a little reader corner as well. Your guests may never actually leave the entrance with a hallway like this.

4. Spectacular pendant lights

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Long dramatic pendant lights look fantastic in a tall and narrow space. They will draw the eye upwards and give the entrance an inspiring quality.

5. The perfect seat and storage spot

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Entrance seating doesn't always need to be grand, but it does need to be comfortable. This is particularly so if you have a no-shoes policy in the home. This entrance has a bench-style seat that's not too formal either.

6. Youthful innovation

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
decorazioni

decorazioni
decorazioni
decorazioni

Your home entrance doesn't always have to look super smart. In fact, a more relaxed, playful entrance arrangement will help your guests relax and feel at home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A living green wall

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

The good thing about a green living wall is that it takes up vertical, not horizontal space. It's also extremely easy to create this look of abundance if you have a plant with long tendrils.

8. Subtle lighting easy on the eyes

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Guests don't want to be hit with glaring lights that are harsh on the eyes. Far better to install some subtle lighting like this. The lights also illuminate the natural textures of the stone walls and give the home a gentle sophistication.

9. Harmonious aesthetics

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Guests love the opportunity to check their appearance on arriving. A simple floral arrangement also adds a gentle touch. This hallway arrangement also has a soft table lamp that will cast their reflection in a flattering light.

10. Some reading matter

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Design Rules
Design Rules
Design Rules

Some of your guests may have been dragged along to visit by their significant others. They could also be young adults who don't really feel comfortable with the formalities of visiting. These are the guests who will really appreciate an entrance with lots of opportunities for exploring reading matter or artwork on the walls.

11. A plush seat to rest upon

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

This gorgeous turquoise blue seat looks so totally comfy it's sure to be a hit with guests young and old. It makes the entrance area a plush place to linger and take stock before entering the home. 

12. Distinguished and interesting entrance

NEST Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

NEST

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lots of small homes have entrance areas that are an extension of the main living area. The problem with this kind of layout is that it doesn't give your guests the space to take stock and be properly introduced. Some open wall dividers like this are a good compromise.

13. A cute little hanging stand

DOM W MAGADALENCE, INSPACE INSPACE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
INSPACE

INSPACE
INSPACE
INSPACE

This cute little coat rack looks like a crafty homemade tree. It has a friendly feel that adds a nice welcoming touch to the entrance area. Note the mix and match cupboard doors.

14. An entrance they will never want to leave!

Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Kensington & Chelsea

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

The floral mural in this teal entrance area is so beautiful your guests are sure to linger. It also has a good round glass table that provides a focal point.

15. Simple, efficient and welcoming

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

No matter how small or large your entrance area, all you really need is space to greet your guests and store their belongings. A couple of friendly plants like this are also a good choice.

If this has you thinking about the possibilities of redecorating, have a look at 6 clever ways to merge your kitchen and living room.

The 7 best homes of 2016
What do you think of the options we've explored today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks