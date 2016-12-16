18 entrance hallways your guests will love

The slightest little upgrade to the entrance hallway has the power to make your whole home feel warm and welcoming for guests. The entrance hallway is also one of the most commonly under-furnished areas of the home, so a little bit of attention to the hallway will instantly lift your home above the rest. But the best thing about entrance areas is that they are fairly small. This means they doesn’t require a whole lot of work—or funds to make them comfortable and stylish! So, let’s check out some ideas on how to create an entrance your guests will love.