10 small houses you'll want to move in to tomorrow

Size is not important! This sentence probably sounds familiar, does it not? In the world of property, a small area is certainly not a problem, and in certain circumstance it can become an advantage. Today's Ideabook will show you the endless charm of small houses. For in a limited area, we still have ample opportunity to be creative. Perhaps we can see it as a challenge to produce something out of the ordinary, or at least change an old form or appearance and shape something which leaves a deep impression.

So today, we set out to explore 10 diminutive homes that will make you want to live in a small house!