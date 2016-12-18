5 things that attract burglars to your home

The issue of safety in our homes draws our attention primarily during holiday periods. However, the risk of burglary is present throughout the year, and our homes can be far more susceptible than we might think.
If, after a long (or short) absence, you do not wish to meet with any nasty surprises, then make sure your residence does not display any of these five basic mistakes in security. The following list denotes the main security flaws that are responsible for inviting burglars into our homes.
The most important thing we can do for the safety of our home is the correct closing and securing of all windows and doors. It's important to check whether your doors are closed and locked in the cellar, pantry or other less frequently used areas. You can also invest in burglar latches for balcony and window handles, which will further secure your house. With many burglaries coming from chance opportunity and less skilled thieves, the more secure the windows and doors, the more likely a burglar will avoid your property.
Very few of us have installed motion sensors in the garden or a burglar alarm in the house. But it is certainly worth the investment because it significantly reduces the risk of burglary. Alarm systems can now be linked to a security company who will check on the house and/or inform the police if the system is triggered. This type of device is highly recommended during long absences from home. A security electrician will be able to advise you on various different options.
When leaving home for an extended period of time, don't close all blinds and turn off all lights as doing so gives potential burglars a clear signal that there is an empty house. It is wiser to half close shutters or blinds in the front of the house and install lighting timer switches that come on during hours of darkness.
Good relations with neighbours guarantee that our house will be taken care of during our absence. Before leaving, you should ask neighbours to keep an eye on the property and check the status of its security. You should also ask neighbours to pick up letters and leaflets, and also consider asking friends or neighbours to put out refuse on bin days and open/close curtains to give the impression that someone is home.
A conspicuous house with extravagant elements in its design, gives the impression of wealth. All important documents and valuables, such as jewellery or electronics, should be kept elsewhere unless you have a solid safe. Precious objects should not be placed too close to windows where they can be easily seen and encourage break ins.
We hope these tips were helpful! For more ideas on making your home look good from the outside, check out 9 stone cladding ideas to make your home entrance special.