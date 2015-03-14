Decorating a small apartment

If your apartment is small, you should try and make it as airy as possible. Light colours and delicate furniture are both key. Huge cupboards and large, storage units, though they'll get your stuff out of sight, will be counterproductive and will easily overwhelm a small space. It's better to go for compact shelving units and sideboards that take up only as much space as they must. Neat, slim seating – ideally with narrow legs that raise the seat bed off the floor, is also a good idea – you want to be able to see underneath your sofa so the eye can travel as far as the space allows. Open shelving will also create an illusion of space, and force you to keep things neat, and do periodic clear-outs. In a small apartment, accumulating useless things is a luxury you can't afford!