Geometric prints: Give your interior some oomph

Geometric prints were big on the catwalk a year or so ago, and have been getting more and more popular as an interiors idea since. Geometric prints include polyhedrons, hexagons, zigzags, circles, etc., either in subdued shades or in bold colours. There are multiple ways to introduce a geometric print into your interior design – you might consider cushions, wallpaper, wall tiles, floor tiles or patterned chairs and couches. Geometrics don't have to take over a room to the point of giving you a migraine – they will work just as well as subtle hints hidden in furniture and fabrics. If you do want to make a splash with geometric prints, bear in mind that layering clashing geometric prints throughout a design can be difficult, so a good idea is to use one centrepiece featuring the print, such as a wall, a sofa or a rug.