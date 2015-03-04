Geometric prints: Give your interior some oomph

Geometric prints were big on the catwalk a year or so ago, and have been getting more and more popular as an interiors idea since. Geometric prints include polyhedrons, hexagons, zigzags, circles, etc., either in subdued shades or in bold colours. There are multiple ways to introduce a geometric print into your interior design – you might consider cushions, wallpaper, wall tiles, floor tiles or patterned chairs and couches. Geometrics don't have to take over a room to the point of giving you a migraine – they will work just as well as subtle hints hidden in furniture and fabrics. If you do want to make a splash with geometric prints, bear in mind that layering clashing geometric prints throughout a design can be difficult, so a good idea is to use one centrepiece featuring the print, such as a wall, a sofa or a rug.
Geometric prints have a pretty retro vibe, so they will fit perfectly into an interior decorated in a mid-century modern style. The 1950s was the era of abstract patterns and bright colours, after all. These cocktail chairs have been given a funky update by Mille M2, and the print peeking round the sides is very striking.
More chairs from Mille M2, this set in a brighter colour scheme. It's amazing how effective just a hint of a geometric print can be.
Though more often a feature of mid-century or contemporary designs, geometric prints work brilliantly well in more classic interiors, creating a vibrant contrast. The splash of cheeky modernity on these walls is a delight. Covering all four walls in a tightly packed geometric print might be overwhelming, and threaten to give you a headache, so one wall is probably plenty. Breaking up the print with panels, as here, frames the print, making it more of a focal point.
Geometric prints in black and white are a great way to bring some boldness to a room in a subtle but striking way.
Who says that stairs have to have a consistent pattern? Here geometric prints are mixed with graphical ones to create a series of pleasing contrasts. A neutral palette of black, white and grey means that the stars of the show are the patterns, and the effect is fun and exciting rather than chaotic.
Geometric prints don't have to be limited to use inside the home – for the seriously dedicated these prints can be painted on the façade too! Ok, it'd take a brave soul to replicate this design on the outside of their home, but there's no denying that the interaction of old and new on this façade is beautiful.
A neutral palette of soft gray, cream and dark grey creates a stunning backsplash thanks to the hexagonal shapes of the tiles. Retro yet modern, striking yet subtle, this is a perfect demonstration of the power of the print.
While brightly coloured geometric prints on the walls in most rooms are a risk, in a child's room they're a risk worth taking. Granted, we probably wouldn't cover four walls with this print, but on one wall, as a stand-out feature that's bright, fun and bold, we think it's fabulous.
As with interiors trend – whether the trend is for a colour, a pattern or a texture – the easiest way to give your space an update is with fabrics and textiles such as curtains, rugs, pillows and blankets. You mightn't be ready to retile your kitchen in a geometric print, but changing out your cushions or curtains isn't much of a commitment. And because these prints are so striking, and often work best as hints, you can achieve a lot with just a few small pieces. Black and white, or white and grey, can be just as powerful as a coloured geometric print, so you won't even need to work too hard on the colour scheme.