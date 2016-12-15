We can be pretty sure that most people have, at some point, desired to escape modern life and head off to a cabin in the woods (for a while, anyway). The lure of nature, far from the hustle and bustle of the city, attracts something deep inside which longs for tranquility, trees, lakes, and most of all, peace and quiet. And most people would still rather have a structured roof over their heads than spend every day outside or under the stars. A cabin is the ultimate combination of natural serenity and luxury accommodation. Today at homify we have found an ideal property (complete with architects drawing and plans) to give you a taste of that elusive rural life. For those able to work remotely, this could offer a dramatic change in lifestyle or for those with some extra savings, it might possibly serve as a second home for holidays and weekends. Ready to take a look? You won't be disappointed!
One of the main attractions of a house in a woodland area is undoubtedly its proximity to nature; this is a place to bring the family to relax and wind down, where kids can run free and adults can listen to birdsong instead of the imposing sounds of the city. There is ample opportunity to observe animals and birdlife in their natural habitat, and enjoy the many sweet scents of the forest and wild flowers. This large front decking area provides a perfect place to do all that while enjoying one's breakfast, lunch or dinner. Or perhaps you prefer to simply sit in a comfy chair and take in the fresh air?
The large windows and doorways are stylish, allowing light to fill the main entry space and lower rooms of the house. The front decking steps graciously onto a well-kept lawn decorated with pot plants, shrubs and flowers. The sloping roof offers protection from the elements. Could you imagine sitting under there listening to the rain patter above?
The designer clearly has a desire to have a bright space in which to live. The use of large windows, which are well placed to face all available daylight, are in keeping with the woodland feel. Note the classic country pattern window frames. The garden is a beautiful feature with another good sized decking area in which to relax. Creepers, trees and a small rockery containing young plants offer more privacy. A water feature might well complete this scene of tranquility and offer the homeowner a place to meditate or read a good novel. Check homify's other great gardening tips for more inspiration!
A veranda that any mountain man or woman would be proud of! Lots of space in which to place a table and chairs for outdoor eating and a roof providing good shade from the sun on the hottest of days. The designer has introduced decorative pot plants and small palm trees which are easy to maintain, along with large logs from the nearby trees to give a more authentic air. Outdoor lighting is present on the pillars and the one-tone wood effect really completes the look of a secluded cabin. Imagine the glow through the windows as this home is lit up on one of those cold winter nights, when outside is white and frozen but inside is a cosy place to be with your feet warming by an open fire.
It wouldn’t be a cabin without the open-plan kitchen, dining area and living rooms on the downstairs with bedrooms up above. The architect doesn’t disappoint, and this is a chic design with all mods and cons conveniently placed. Hanging retro-chic lighting above the oak dining table suggests an older world style and an appreciation of quality that lasts. Tiled flooring in rustic tones complements the colour and ambience of the natural wood used throughout the interior.
We see here the contemporary fridge and freezer, but in keeping with the country cabin vibe there is an island counter for breakfasts and food preparation. The use of plants as decoration is a good idea if the inside becomes humid. Have a look at some more inspiring examples of kitchens here.
Finally, we include the floor plans of the home for your design inspiration!