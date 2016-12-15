One of the main attractions of a house in a woodland area is undoubtedly its proximity to nature; this is a place to bring the family to relax and wind down, where kids can run free and adults can listen to birdsong instead of the imposing sounds of the city. There is ample opportunity to observe animals and birdlife in their natural habitat, and enjoy the many sweet scents of the forest and wild flowers. This large front decking area provides a perfect place to do all that while enjoying one's breakfast, lunch or dinner. Or perhaps you prefer to simply sit in a comfy chair and take in the fresh air?

The large windows and doorways are stylish, allowing light to fill the main entry space and lower rooms of the house. The front decking steps graciously onto a well-kept lawn decorated with pot plants, shrubs and flowers. The sloping roof offers protection from the elements. Could you imagine sitting under there listening to the rain patter above?