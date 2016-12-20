Your browser is out-of-date.

5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas

Justwords Justwords
AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
When planning the décor of your dwelling, it's necessary to keep in mind that the kitchen is the heart of the home; the important nucleus that yields tasty and nutritious meals to keep us healthy and strong! If there’s one place in the house that should never be dismal or cluttered – it’s the kitchen! Today we bring to you 5 astounding kitchen renovations that will demonstrate why remodelling a shabby old kitchen into a modern cooking space is well worth the time, effort and money! Let’s explore…

1. Chaotic kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen not only has some seriously outdated décor, it's also a picture of chaos with a huge mess all over the countertop. Moreover, the dining table and refrigerator are in the way of everything.

Trendy transformation

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen décor is completely transformed, with a U-shaped countertop and ample storage space. The fridge is neatly fitted in a recess and the trendy colour palette is complemented by the recessed lights, slatted door and air conditioner.

2. Outdated design

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

This kitchen is a simple affair in white and blue, but the tiles, cabinets and countertop look obsolete and unfashionable. An update was definitely required.

Stylish makeover

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

What a stunning transformation! The white-panelled cabinets, trendy handles, natural wooden countertop and the floating shelves all combine to create a classy kitchen.

3. Missed opportunities

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

This kitchen is an excellent example of poor design. The herringbone parquet and window grill are quite pretty but completely wasted in this unpleasant décor. We also wonder about the purpose of the wasted space below the window ledge…

An ideal setting

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

The modern, minimalist white décor is beautifully balanced by the brown herringbone parquet and natural wooden countertop, which has been extended. The window grill looks much more attractive in its new setting!

4. Dull and boring

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

This old-fashioned, grim-looking kitchen could certainly do with a makeover. Dull brown tones and dated cream tiles combine for a dreary and depressing ambience.

Pristine perfection

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

The dull old kitchen has become a modern white wonderland with sleek fittings and a stylish minimalist look. It's barely recognisable as the same space!

5. Dismal ambience

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

The outdated appliances and shabby cabinets are set in a seriously weird colour theme. The sickly green of the cabinets contrasts terribly with the peculiar brown flooring and mismatched grey countertop.

Elegant makeover

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

We love the cool white and grey colour palette, seasoned with splashes of blue! The kitchen is now a contemporary beauty, with snazzy light fixtures and appliances.

Another view

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

The cheery blue mosaic panel is naturally illuminated by the large window and stylish spotlights. The breakfast bar is an ingenious way to separate the dining area and kitchen without making the division too apparent.

These 5 stunning examples of renovated kitchens provide lots of inspiration for trendy designs, furniture and colours that can turn your kitchen into a chef’s dream! Here are few more ideas to inspire you: 9 beautifully unusual homes you won't forget.

Which of these kitchen makeovers impresses you the most?

