The modern rustic home built for happy family life

Rendered by the architects at Daniele Galante Arquitetura in the Brazilian city of Presidente Prudente, this lavish villa comes with an elegant facade and a stunning backyard. Folding glass doors wrap the house on most sides, giving the building a very fashionable look and ensuring stunning views of the garden and pool. The rooms inside are separated with glass doors as well, so that the interior seems open, expansive and airy. Ultramodern furnishing, beautiful lights, sudden pops of vibrant hues, and wooden elements add smartness and warmth to Residencia E & A. Read on to see more!