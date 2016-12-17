The stylish and economical 123m² prefab home

The good thing about prefabricated homes is that they can be sized up or down as you wish. So if you fall in love with the look and feel of a particular model that doesn’t quite tick all the boxes, there is almost always room to tweak the design. You can even configure the design to suit all your specifications right down to the inch AND get a watertight costing of the project before construction even starts.

So the home we will explore today is the most basic form of the VIO range offered by German home builders Fingerhaus. It has a saddle roof with a pitch of 38 degrees and a simple, yet expansive feel. Like most new prefabricated homes, it has good environmental credentials. Its steep roof is also crying out for some good solar panels too. So let’s check it out in photos…