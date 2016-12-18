6 small homes with brilliant space-saving ideas

When exploring a well-designed small home, it's all too easy to miss the best space-saving ideas. This is because they are subtle and easy to miss. They don’t draw attention to the size of the space, and often make a small home look more spacious. They might be sneaky little storage spaces, fold-out tables or quirky little things that only really draw our attention when we actually live in a small home.
So today, we would to draw attention to some of these clever space saving ideas. They are subtle, incredibly clever and make the most of that precious, precious floor space. So let’s check them out!
This beautiful and well-organised Italian home was renovated by architect Marta Novarini. It has recessed pockets of space in the walls that have been used to create little nooks of functionality. Here we have the small kitchenette and just around the corner is the laundry area.
The third little nook in the home has been used to create a bedroom headboard area, complete with bookshelves. This is one of the most commonly underused spaces in a bedroom, so it's good to see it put to good use.
This one-room home has an excellent sleeping platform. It separates the sleeping area from the living room and also creates a perfectly little snug spot for the sofa. This project comes to us courtesy of Archifacturing.
The platform also has these magical storage spots hidden beneath the floor. They can be accessed through pop-up doors on the floor or through a slide-out cabinet on the side. Even the steps have sliding drawers!
This small home is quite deceiving. Our eyes are drawn to the upper part of the room with the ceiling light and heavy caster rollers on the door. This makes the room appear larger than it actually is. It also has a little shelf nook and a table butted up against the kitchen counter. A sliding bathroom door like this will free up floor space too.
In one-room studios, the living room is often dominated by the sleeping area. But here, the loft bed has been mounted quite high up in the corner. It's an unusual choice that saves a lot of space.
The corners of any home are almost always wasted space. This kitchen addresses this issue and more. Check out the little side-table mounted on the wall beside the kitchen sink.
An expert carpenter can really do a lot with that awkward space under the stairs. It's perfect for storing small and unusually shaped objects. The secret lies in a custom-fit design.
The difference between designing a one-room home and living in a little home is perspective. So consider the direction you face while sitting, sleeping or working in a home. Then use it to your advantage.
From this angle we can see how effectively the kitchen is isolated from the sleeping area. The white, handleless kitchen cupboards also provide quite a neutral look that blends well with the other living areas in the home.
The little bedroom here is perfectly cosy and extremely compact. Note how the walls have little, recessed nooks that provide space for all the accoutrements of a nightstand.
The upper half of any small home is often wasted space. It can easily be used as extra storage space or even a little mezzanine. There might even be space for a low kitchen design like this.
