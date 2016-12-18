6 small homes with brilliant space-saving ideas

When exploring a well-designed small home, it's all too easy to miss the best space-saving ideas. This is because they are subtle and easy to miss. They don’t draw attention to the size of the space, and often make a small home look more spacious. They might be sneaky little storage spaces, fold-out tables or quirky little things that only really draw our attention when we actually live in a small home.

So today, we would to draw attention to some of these clever space saving ideas. They are subtle, incredibly clever and make the most of that precious, precious floor space. So let’s check them out!