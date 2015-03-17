Homify 360°: Happy Valley Residential Apartment, Kowloon

The dining room probably offers the most comprehensive introduction to the many different aesthetic elements of which the interior of this apartment is composed. Seen at a brief glance, it’s beautiful but predictable, an absolutely classic eating area designed in the French style. But take a closer look and the multitude of different influences at work here rapidly becomes clear. For a start, notice the Buddha sculptures that hint at the true geographical position of this apartment: not Europe after all, but Asia. Meanwhile, that table that might appear to old-fashioned based on a quick look at its exquisitely detailed carved legs turns out to be something a lot more unusual once you get the chance to properly take it in. The top is completely mirrored; a sharply contemporary touch that subverts expectations and jars satisfyingly with some of the more conventional features of the space. This meeting of old and new is perhaps even more clearly seen in the chairs chosen to accompany the table. Each one is a perfect example of the Louis XIV style… but cast in clear plastic. It’s a modern take on a vintage style that neatly summarises the designer’s intent for this apartment.