Cramped home? 7 common errors and how to fix them

When we design our homes, more often than not we clutter spaces and they end up cramped, cloistered and crowded. Even if you’re a regular clean freak, you’re likely to generate a little mess and junk within your abode. Let’s face it, it’s fairly difficult keeping a dwelling open and spacious, all the while maintaining your career and household organisation.
We’re going to take a look at 7 common design errors, with handy solutions to fix and rectify them. If you think you’ve made a few blunders, errors or lapses in your design judgement we’re here to help! Read on below and start redecorating today!
Error: You’ve let clutter build up and now it rules your interior
Solution: Throw away any items that are unneeded and thoroughly audit your interior for junk, mess and obsolete odds and ends.
Error: You haven’t correctly considered where each piece of furniture should be located
Solution: The placement of your furniture is crucial to its cohesiveness. Rethinking the layout of your large pieces of furniture can help add movement and flow within the home.
Error: The mood in your home is uninviting due to insufficient lighting
Solution: The right lighting is essential within a living space, adding style as well as a less cramped, more illuminated aesthetic.
Error: You haven’t updated your colour scheme and it’s horrible
Solution: It might seem like a large job refreshing your bathroom tiling or repainting that dark brown paint in your living room, but the results will pay off. Bad colour schemes are sure to make your home feel cramped and archaic.
If your home needs a new colour scheme but you don't know where to start, you can always chat to an interior design expert. Find a professional designer via the homify website and get started today!
Error: Your room isn’t laid out in a functional or liveable manner
Solution: Time to chat to an interior designer who will be able to re-jig, refresh and rethink your interior spaces.
Error: Your home is cramped because you have too many pieces of furniture
Solution: Multi-purpose furniture is your solution, and will assist in removing some of the cramped ambience associated with too many items.
Error: You inherited your furniture from your parents, and haven’t updated it since
Solution: Sure, you might have saved some money, but it’s now time to look at getting rid of some of that bulky out of date furniture and investing in sleek, chic and more sophisticated (less clunky!) furniture.
