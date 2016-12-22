Cramped home? 7 common errors and how to fix them

When we design our homes, more often than not we clutter spaces and they end up cramped, cloistered and crowded. Even if you’re a regular clean freak, you’re likely to generate a little mess and junk within your abode. Let’s face it, it’s fairly difficult keeping a dwelling open and spacious, all the while maintaining your career and household organisation.

We’re going to take a look at 7 common design errors, with handy solutions to fix and rectify them. If you think you’ve made a few blunders, errors or lapses in your design judgement we’re here to help! Read on below and start redecorating today!