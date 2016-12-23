A charming timber cabin that anyone can build

Modest, humble and cosy are our first impressions of this interesting and alluring holiday cottage. Are you considering building your own little escape in the countryside? If you are, then you’re going to want to take a look at inside this characterful cabin.

Timber houses are a time-honoured and treasured structure throughout the world. Wood is undeniably versatile when it comes to climatic variation, and for this reason it’s perfect for both the tropical regions of the world (such as Hong Kong), as well as artic regions further north.

Breathable, long-lasting and stylish, timber homes are more than simply a place to reside, they’re a statement in sustainability, working with the landscape rather than against it.