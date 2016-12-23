Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A charming timber cabin that anyone can build

press profile homify press profile homify
Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Mediterranean style bars & clubs
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify we’re headed to the vibrant and colourful countryside in Turkey to check out a timber holiday home that is sure to impress and delight. Characterful, cosy and full of personality, this dwelling is ideal for those who need a little inspiration to build their own stylish vacation abode. Single storey, with a traditional façade and a pitched roof, the home also includes a small porch with an area to sit and watch the world go by.

Would you like to take a peek inside? This log cabin is definitely a perfect summer abode for your family and friends. Check out the interior below!

Simple, elegant and cosy

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Modest, humble and cosy are our first impressions of this interesting and alluring holiday cottage. Are you considering building your own little escape in the countryside? If you are, then you’re going to want to take a look at inside this characterful cabin.

Timber houses are a time-honoured and treasured structure throughout the world. Wood is undeniably versatile when it comes to climatic variation, and for this reason it’s perfect for both the tropical regions of the world (such as Hong Kong), as well as artic regions further north.

Breathable, long-lasting and stylish, timber homes are more than simply a place to reside, they’re a statement in sustainability, working with the landscape rather than against it.

The perfect place to sit and enjoy a summer beverage

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Mediterranean style bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

The adorable front porch space is the ideal spot to take in a cool afternoon breeze, while sipping a mimosa with some close friends or family.

Equipped to respond to the needs of its occupants, this timber bungalow is perfect as a summer getaway, while offering a low-cost alternative to prefabricated concrete or industrial materials.

A snug, timber-clad bedroom

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Mediterranean style bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

The bedroom is the first space we take a look at, and we’re actually quite surprised with the spacious quality and openness of the interior.

The timber walls are completely clad in timber, adding that typical cabin charm we’re accustomed to. Fabricated in a relatively short period of time, this timber bungalow would definitely suit an owner-builder, or someone looking to spend more time enjoying their new property than constructing it.

The open plan one-room apartment

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Stepping back slightly we can actually see that this cabin is a one-room home, with a large opening offering easy access to the timber-clad bedroom. In fact, the entire interior is clad in timber, adding rustic character and some serious charisma to the overall aesthetic.

The gabled roof is translated within the property, opening up the interior spaces, and ensuring a fresh, airy room with a higher than average ceiling.

Natural materials add charm

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Natural materials are employed throughout this dwelling, but are particularly visible within the bedroom. Timber and bamboo are utilised for flooring, ceiling walls and furniture. This might otherwise feel overwhelming, but in this instance it is unique and alluring.

A small and comfortable living room

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Modern living room
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Boasting everything one might need (including an air-conditioner!) we now take a peek at the small living room. With a brightly coloured sofa bed, this area is large enough to host another couple of occupants, boosting the home’s practicality. As it is a summer home there is no real need to include a separate living space as most time is spend outdoors; this room consequently functions more like a guest bedroom.

The practical bathroom

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Last up, we check out the bathroom. Practical, with all the requisite essentials, the designers of this room have included a rather large shower space, basin and toilet; all the necessary amenities for a comfy and enjoyable stay!

Want a round-up of our favourite dwellings this year? Check out: The 7 best homes of 2016

10 tricks to make your home look more expensive
Where is your next holiday destination? Add your comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks