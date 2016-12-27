A simple home built for pure relaxation

Today we have a special feature project for our homify readers that is sure to get you planning your next vacation! Pack your bags; we’re heading to Brazil to check out a truly beautiful guesthouse, which boasts a warm, inviting and homely ambience.
Spread over two levels, the property comes replete with a living and dining room, formal eating space, and no less than five guest suites! Prior to the renovation and remodel, this residence offered three bedrooms and a master bedroom, but has been expanded and enhanced for guests to enjoy the surrounding environment, and the warmth of the newly updated guest home.
To provide extra space to the dwelling, the garage has been transformed and now boasts a living area, brand new suites and direct access to the common living areas. With modern living spaces, stylishly adorned rooms and plenty of space to accommodate a large group of friends or family, this property is definitely a must-see!
Starting our tour at the rear of the home, we are immediately provided a sense of what is truly wonderful about this abode. Large, grand and majestic, this dwelling boasts some serious space to entertain friends, family and guests.
The large wrap around balcony is replete with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, while downstairs there is an all-weather terrace for dining, socialising and gathering.
The designers of this home have opted for a light coloured façade to keep everything airy and open. The light grey hue works beautifully against the typical terracotta roof tiles, and almost evokes a light green tonal element.
Open and inviting, from this vantage we’re able to see the balcony in more detail, as well as the sweeping driveway that leads to the upstairs section of the property. Taking in the gorgeous landscape beyond, this residence redefines a traditional home, and modernises it with creature comforts and a sense of timelessness.
Inside, we’re certainly not disappointed. Unlike many of the properties in the area, this house boasts chic contemporary furniture, a cohesive colour scheme and an inviting ambience of warmth and hospitality.
As we focus in on the living room, we see there are plenty of seats to accommodate a larger group of friends or family, as well as air-conditioning to ensure the space is warm in winter and cool in summer.
Bold and dramatic, the dining room offers space to seat an expansive group, while additional chairs can be added if necessary. In the corner of the space a small kitchenette services the room, offering a small bar fridge, sink, microwave as well as a range of tableware essentials.
Surreptitiously hidden on the tabletop is a lazy Susan, which definitely explains to us that this is an area to be social, lively and to enjoy food in a comfy yet sophisticated setting.
The secondary living space is located just away from the dining room, and offers a quieter space for individuals to watch a film, or simply catch up with one another. The colour scheme is continued throughout, with bright white hues, darker contrasts and earthy timber tones for warmth.
Heading downstairs we’re given a glimpse of the new space that has been created. Originally a garage, the lower floor now provides accommodation and a sleek new living space. The colour scheme is light and bright, while the furniture is a modern take on traditional wicker pieces.
Versatile and practical, the usability of this room is truly notable. Whether you’re hosting a child’s party, or simply having a moment away from the rest of the home, there are numerous possibilities and options.
No tour would be complete without quickly taking a peek inside the more intimate areas of the house. Here the sumptuous double suite is a lovely pairing of rustic touches and modern simplicity. Furniture is soft and welcoming, while the sliding doors provide instant access to the exterior of the property.
Another fabulous sleeping space, this downstairs bedroom is also part of the original garage space. With room for plenty of people, this twin room is stylish, simple and boasts neutral tones as well as a ‘home away from home’ atmosphere and aura.
Would you like to stay here? If you’d like to check out another Ideabook, we recommend: The modern rustic home built for happy family life