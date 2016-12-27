A simple home built for pure relaxation

Today we have a special feature project for our homify readers that is sure to get you planning your next vacation! Pack your bags; we’re heading to Brazil to check out a truly beautiful guesthouse, which boasts a warm, inviting and homely ambience.

Spread over two levels, the property comes replete with a living and dining room, formal eating space, and no less than five guest suites! Prior to the renovation and remodel, this residence offered three bedrooms and a master bedroom, but has been expanded and enhanced for guests to enjoy the surrounding environment, and the warmth of the newly updated guest home.

To provide extra space to the dwelling, the garage has been transformed and now boasts a living area, brand new suites and direct access to the common living areas. With modern living spaces, stylishly adorned rooms and plenty of space to accommodate a large group of friends or family, this property is definitely a must-see!