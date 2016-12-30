20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

When we renovate our bathroom, timber is often seen as a risky option. When not treated correctly, wooden interiors can buckle, warp and dry out, often affecting the overall aesthetic and ambience. However, these days timber is making a comeback in contemporary, modern and traditional bathrooms. With a range of different timber varieties, such as cedar, larch and even engineered wood there are plenty of choices and opportunities for your bathroom’s floors, walls and furniture.

If you’re considering a new design for your wash space, timber might be just what you need to create a personalised, individual and original interior. Would you like a little inspiration? Check out our top 20 examples below!