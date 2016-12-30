Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
When we renovate our bathroom, timber is often seen as a risky option. When not treated correctly, wooden interiors can buckle, warp and dry out, often affecting the overall aesthetic and ambience. However, these days timber is making a comeback in contemporary, modern and traditional bathrooms. With a range of different timber varieties, such as cedar, larch and even engineered wood there are plenty of choices and opportunities for your bathroom’s floors, walls and furniture.

If you’re considering a new design for your wash space, timber might be just what you need to create a personalised, individual and original interior. Would you like a little inspiration? Check out our top 20 examples below!

1. Timber floors are timeless, and available in a range of stylish options – remember to choose a waterproof or well-sealed make and variety

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
2. Choose a charming ambience and aesthetic, with timber-clad walls and a matching vanity!

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
3. For that modern rustic look, take your cues from this beautiful timber bathroom furniture

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
4. Contemporary bathrooms can also employ wooden finishes. This incredible clean, crisp bathroom is proof!

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
5. A truly incredible loft bathroom, this timber extravaganza is a beautifully designed space

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
6. Pair your timber walls with tiles for an interesting and engaging textured duo

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
7. Timber abounds in this space, with glass adding the final sleek touch

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
8. Timeless chalet-esque aesthetics ensure this room is fabulously practical and enduring

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
If you require more timber bathroom advice, you can always chat to an expert. Find a professional bathroom designer via the homify website and get started today!

9. Zen-like in its appeal and appearance, this bathroom softens the harder elements with warm sections of wood

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
10. For true sauna style, you need a timber floor like this!

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
11. A timber surround keeps this whirlpool tub feeling sumptuous and tranquil

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
12. Carry timber from the bathroom through to the bedroom, ensuring continuity and cohesiveness

homify Modern bathroom
13. If you are worried about constant water ending up on your timber floor, why not add a slate tiled section?

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
BAÑOS LN

14. Pair timber with wicker accessories and textured stucco for a Mediterranean ambience

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
15. Large timber floorboards are seamless in this contemporary bathroom space

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
16. Timber, timber everywhere – this bathroom is seriously wooden and wonderful!

homify Modern bathroom
17. Do you like rustic style? Choose wooden floors and pair them with exposed stone walls

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
18. This loft bedroom embraces a cohesive aesthetic using timber to keep everything united and integrated

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
19. Modern geo prints are seriously on-trend, and look neat paired with heritage timber flooring

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
20. Another rustic bathing space, our last bathroom is effortlessly simple and romantic

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Do you have a favourite bathroom from the list above? To continue reading, we recommend: The 10 best colours for small bathrooms

Do you have a favourite bathroom? Add the number below!

